Amazon package-shaped birthday cake surprises home-delivery fan

A North Carolina man surprised his wife with a birthday cake modeled after her favorite thing.

Emily McGuire’s favorite place to shop is Amazon, telling FOX10 that on average, she receives two to three “lovely brown Amazon boxes” per week.

McGuire’s obvious love for the online retail giant prompted her husband to surprise her with a birthday cake last week that was modeled after one of her weekly deliveries.

The package was addressed to McGuire at “1234 Birhtday Lane” in “Happy Birthday, 2U.”

“In that moment, I knew my husband ‘gets me,” she told CafeMom.

Pictures of the cake went viral July 19 after McGuire, who runs her own photography business, posted them to her Facebook.

“When you order a lot from Amazon..you get an Amazon box cake,” her post read.

