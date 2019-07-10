Baker confuses woman’s ‘Moana’ birthday cake request for 'marijuana'

A Georgia woman was surprised when her birthday cake had a much more adult theme than she anticipated.

Kensli Taylor Davis was turning 25, and for her birthday, her mother ordered her a “Moana” cake, based on the 2016 animated Disney movie.

"So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do)," Davis wrote on Facebook.

However, when Davis’ mother brought the cake bake home from the local baker she ordered it from, the pair quickly learned there had been a breakdown in communication.

Inside of the family-friendly film “Moana,” the bakery heard marijuana and gave Davis a cake themed around the drug.

"Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana 😂😂😂,” Davis wrote.

The green-and-white decorated cake Davis received included a “My Little Pony” horse with blood-shot eyes and a puff of smoke next to her, as well as a cannabis leaf tattooed on her haunch. There was also a larger cannabis leaf on the cake. Both photos were outlined in icing and sandwiched between “Happy 25th Birthday Kensli.”

The picture of the mistake cake went viral, garnering over 10K likes and 11K shares.

But the mix-up did not stop Davis from enjoying her birthday.

“That ice cream cake was still good though,” she shared.