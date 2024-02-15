Expand / Collapse search
'Alligator' in Arizona pond has residents concerned, plus kitchen items for sale this Presidents Day

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Split image of fake alligator in pond

Mesa's Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department placed a realistic-looking foam alligator in Riverview Pond. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

LATER 'GATOR' – Officials in Mesa, Arizona, placed a foam alligator in a pond, prompting concerned residents to dial 911. Continue reading...

LESSON IN HISTORY – Presidential comebacks are not all they're cracked up to be, as Grover Cleveland's story shows. Continue reading...

'LIKE POETRY' – A man in Michigan discovered a love letter from 1953 that was written by an Army soldier and stowed away in an old toolbox. See what it said. Continue reading...

Split image of Rick and 1953 love letter

Grand Rapids resident Rick Trojanowski came across the romantic letter in a toolbox he purchased in 2017. (FOX 17 West Michigan)

SALES UPON SALES – Check out these 10 useful kitchen appliances to grab now on Amazon – all are listed for sale in honor of Presidents Day. Continue reading...

QUICK Q&A – A bestselling author is revealing his thoughts about American history, AI and being a dad of three girls. Continue reading...

Dana Perino and Jared Cohen

This week, bestselling author Jared Cohen tells Fox News' Dana Perino the question all managers should ask in a job interview; which three presidents, dead or alive, he'd invite to a dinner party; and the advice he shares with others (and where he got it). (Jared Cohen/Fox News)

ROMANTIC DISH – "Marry Me Tortellini" is rich, creamy and trending. Get the recipe. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.