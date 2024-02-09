Expand / Collapse search
10 kitchen appliances you’ll find on sale at Amazon this Presidents Day

Step up your cooking game with these kitchen appliances

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Revamp your kitchen with these new appliances.  (iStock)

Presidents Day is more than just a day to remember some of America’s greatest leaders. It also comes with a whole host of sales. This year, Amazon is offering a huge Presidents Day sale on kitchen appliances.

Whether you’re looking for a new cooking gadget or to add some luxury to your kitchen, our list has an option for you. Make sure you get all of your new kitchen appliances as soon as possible by signing up for an Amazon Prime account.

The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor $49.99 was $59.99

Finely blend or grind any ingredient with this food processor.  (Amazon )

This easy-to-use Hamilton Beach food processor just snaps together. With multiple blades, you can chop, shred, slice and blend a variety of foods.

COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo $94.99 was $129.99

Cook fries, fish and more in an easy-to-use air fryer.  (Amazon)

An air fryer fries foods with no need for unhealthy oils. This 5.8 quart air fryer has presets for different foods from french fries to back and fish. It also comes with a recipe book to help you get started cooking all your new favorites.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $169.99 was $269

Never worry about vacuuming again, have your Roomba do it for you.  (Amazon )

Roombas can make vacuuming easy, allowing you to have a set-it-and-forget-it mindset. As soon as your floors need vacuuming, the Roomba gets to work, picking up dust, dirt and pet hair.

Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle $99.99 was $139.99

Flip from griddle to grill easily with your new grill/griddle system.  (Amazon)

This indoor/outdoor grill and griddle combo makes cooking your favorite foods easy. It’s compact and easy to clean, and you can easily flip from the griddle to the grill depending on what you’re cooking.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $119.95 was $169.99

Cook all your favorite meals fast with an instant pot.  (Amazon)

An Instant Pot can make cooking fast and easy. You can cook beef stew in an hour, rice in just a few minutes and chili in 30 minutes. This Instant Pot is a six-quart pot, perfect for a small family.

Magic Bullet Blender $39.88 was $49.99

Make smoothies and juice more easily with a personal Magic Bullet.  (Amazon)

Magic Bullets aren’t just for smoothies, although they make great ones. You can chop, mix, blend and whip almost any food. This Magic Bullet set comes with multiple cups and storage containers, so you can easily store away anything you blend up.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System $139.99 was $199.99

Get the whole Ninja blending setup and mix dough, make smoothies and blend anything.  (Amazon)

A Ninja blender is a luxury blender that can be used for most foods. This Ninja kitchen system acts as a blender, food processor, smoothie maker and mixer. You can make cookies, blend ingredients or make your favorite drinks all in one mixer.

Crock-Pot 7 Quart Manual Slow Cooker $33.49 was

Crock-pots allow you to cook meals all day without having to tend to them.  (Amazon )

Slow cooker crock-pots make cooking all day easy. Make pasta sauce, a stir-fry and most other meals all in one pot. Just set your crock-pot on high and come back a few hours later to a fully-cooked meal.

Nostalgia Retro Compact Countertop Microwave Oven $85.99 was $99.99

Add some nostalgia to your kitchen with this vintage microwave.  (Amazon )

Looking to add a retro vibe to your kitchen? This vintage-looking microwave comes in a variety of colors and works like any other traditional microwave, it just looks cooler.

Wine Cooler Refrigerator $199.99 was $229.99

A mini wine cooler fits perfectly on your countertop and keeps your wine chilled.  (Amazon )

A wine refrigerator keeps your wine cold and ready for drinking. This mini wine cooler can easily fit on your countertop, saving you from having to install it underneath your countertops. 