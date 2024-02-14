Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

'Marry Me Tortellini' recipe for a romantic dinner at home

'Marry Me Tortellini' is rich and creamy: Try the easy and trending recipe

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
close
If you want to push "engagement chicken" aside tonight, consider hypnotizing your significant other with a heaping portion of "marry me" pasta. 

MacKenzie Smith of GrilledCheeseSocial.com shared her creamy "Marry Me Tortellini" recipe with Fox News Digital, and whoever you serve it to is likely to swoon.

"It’s quick, comes together in one pan, and is sure to make everyone fall in love and drop to one knee," said Smith, who is based in Florida. 

ENGAGEMENT CHICKEN: THE DISH WOMEN MAKE TO CAST A 'SPELL' WHEN THEY HOPE TO MARRY

If you’re ready to bewitch in the kitchen, read on for Smiths’ tasty and trending "marry me" pasta recipe.

plate of marry me pasta

This taste "Marry Me Tortellini" is so good it might just make that special person in your life get down on one knee, Smith said. (Grilled Cheese Social courtesy of Pacific Foods)

'Marry Me Tortellini' by MacKenzie Smith of GrilledCheeseSocial.com  

Serves 3-4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

5 VALENTINE'S DAY RECIPES FOR A ROMANTIC NIGHT IN

Ingredients:

process of making marry me pasta

You will only need to use one pot when whipping this up, which means less time cleaning up. (Grilled Cheese Social courtesy of Pacific Foods)

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 6 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil, roughly chopped
  • 1 tsp Italian seasoning
  • 1 pinch red pepper flakes
  • 2 tbsp flour
Marry Me pasta in a pot

Sun-dried tomatoes, red pepper flakes and parmigiana add some flavorful depth to this romantic pasta dish. (Grilled Cheese Social courtesy of Pacific Foods)

  • 2 cups (16 oz) Pacific Foods Organic Vegetable Broth (or another vegetable broth of your choice)
  • 20 oz cheese tortellini (about 5 cups)
  • 1/2 cup cream
  • 2 cups fresh spinach
  • 1 cup parmigiano, finely grated
  • Kosher Salt and Fresh Cracked Pepper

Directions:

marry me pasta fork and pot split

If you are hoping your significant other will pop the question this Valentine's Day, go ahead and give this "Marry Me Tortellini" a try. (Grilled Cheese Social courtesy of Pacific Foods)

  1. Add olive oil, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes (and their oil!), Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes to a heavy bottomed pot.
  2. Cook for three minutes, or until garlic is tender and fragrant.
  3. Add flour and cook for three minutes to create a roux.
  4. Add in the Pacific Vegetable Broth and a hefty pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Let the mixture thicken for three-to-five minutes, then add the tortellini and a pinch of salt and stir for three more minutes.
  5. Turn the heat off and add in the heavy cream, parmigiano and spinach and stir once more for one-to-two more minutes until the spinach is wilted.
  6. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Enjoy!

This original recipe is owned by GrilledCheeseSocial.com on behalf of Pacific Foods and was shared with Fox News Digital.

