'Alligator' floating in Arizona pond prompts 911 calls from concerned locals

Officials in Arizona recently shocked residents by placing a life-like foam alligator in a local pond.

The fake alligator was added to the water by the Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities department earlier this month, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. The foam reptile currently sits in the middle of Riverview Park in Mesa, where it is anchored.

The intention of the gator was not to terrify residents, but to create a spot for turtles and birds to gather. The pond's turtles often have difficulty reaching shore, according to FOX 10.

800-POUND, 14-FOOT ALLIGATOR CAUGHT IN MISSISSIPPI BREAKS HARVEST RECORD: 'A LOT OF LEATHER'

City officials have also placed a fake crocodile and two fake hippos in the pond as well, though the latter had untethered and drifted away.

Alligators are not native to the state, so the sight reportedly flabbergasted Arizonans.

The Mesa Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that it received three 911 calls about the fake reptiles in the pond.

AMERICA'S STRANGEST ALLIGATOR ENCOUNTERS: SEE THESE 13 STARTLING STORIES

"I'm at Riverview Park and I think there's an alligator…it's just kind of hanging out," one caller said.

"There's like three live alligators in here," another person told police, according to FOX 10. "There's one under the bridge. Right now, I'm just looking at one that's swimming around."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another resident insisted that the fake alligator bit a fishing line.

"It actually bit my boyfriend's fishing line, and we had to cut it," the caller claimed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the City of Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities for comment.