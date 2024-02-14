Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

'Alligator' floating in Arizona pond prompts 911 calls from concerned locals

Realistic-looking alligator had a 911 caller claiming it 'bit' her boyfriend's fishing line

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Giant 600-pound alligator found lounging at Florida mall Video

Giant 600-pound alligator found lounging at Florida mall

In a release, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called to the Coconut Point Mall, where the massive gator was found. (LCO PIO via FOX 35)

Officials in Arizona recently shocked residents by placing a life-like foam alligator in a local pond.

The fake alligator was added to the water by the Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities department earlier this month, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. The foam reptile currently sits in the middle of Riverview Park in Mesa, where it is anchored.

The intention of the gator was not to terrify residents, but to create a spot for turtles and birds to gather. The pond's turtles often have difficulty reaching shore, according to FOX 10.

800-POUND, 14-FOOT ALLIGATOR CAUGHT IN MISSISSIPPI BREAKS HARVEST RECORD: 'A LOT OF LEATHER'

City officials have also placed a fake crocodile and two fake hippos in the pond as well, though the latter had untethered and drifted away.

Split image of fake alligator in pond

Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department placed a realistic-looking foam alligator in a Riverview Park pond. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

Alligators are not native to the state, so the sight reportedly flabbergasted Arizonans.

The Mesa Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that it received three 911 calls about the fake reptiles in the pond.

AMERICA'S STRANGEST ALLIGATOR ENCOUNTERS: SEE THESE 13 STARTLING STORIES

Wide shot of ducks gathered around fake alligator

The fake alligator was placed to give birds and turtles a place to gather. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

"I'm at Riverview Park and I think there's an alligator…it's just kind of hanging out," one caller said.

"There's like three live alligators in here," another person told police, according to FOX 10. "There's one under the bridge. Right now, I'm just looking at one that's swimming around."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Duck sitting on top of fake alligator

Mesa's wildlife appear to not be scared of the fake alligator as officials placed the realistic-looking reptile in the water so that ducks and other animals could have a place to relax. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

Another resident insisted that the fake alligator bit a fishing line.

"It actually bit my boyfriend's fishing line, and we had to cut it," the caller claimed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Close-up of features of fake alligator

The life-like alligator is made of foam and is anchored in the pond. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

Fox News Digital reached out to the City of Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities for comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.