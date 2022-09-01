Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

Alabama trade school offers students an associate's degree and a chance at home ownership

Build UP community school teaches trade and life skills through home renovation projects

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Alabama trade school restores homes, gives workers chance of ownership

Alabama trade school restores homes, gives workers chance of ownership

James Sutton and Anthony Beckett joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss why the Build Up Community School was founded and how it empowers graduates to become property owners.

A new Alabama school is granting young Americans an education — and a whole lot more.

Birmingham’s Build UP community school teaches students essential trade and life skills throughout a six-year program while they also restore homes in the area.

Upon completing the program, students will have gained a high school diploma, an associate’s degree and the potential to own a home of their own.

Build UP's executive director James Sutton and its dean of culture, Anthony Beckett, joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to share how the five-year-old private school has become a "gem" in the community.

Build UP community school executive director James Sutton (left) and dean of culture Anthony Beckett joined "Fox and Friends" on Sept. 1, 2022. 

Build UP community school executive director James Sutton (left) and dean of culture Anthony Beckett joined "Fox and Friends" on Sept. 1, 2022.  (Fox News)

"We’re really a first-of-a-kind school that combines workforce, education and development with a high school diploma," Sutton said.

"We’re setting students up to become credentialed and licensed in a high-demand, high-paying career field," he added.

Sutton explained that after the six-year program, students become eligible to earn a zero-interest loan on a home.

The nonprofit sector of the Build UP program acquires homes in the area to be used in renovation projects, Beckett said — homes that could wind up back in the hands of the students themselves.

Build UP community school students work on a home renovation project in a video featured on "Fox and Friends" on Sept. 1, 2022.

Build UP community school students work on a home renovation project in a video featured on "Fox and Friends" on Sept. 1, 2022. (Fox News)

While students receive hands-on experience in construction and learn other hard skills, they are also equipped with the tools to start their own businesses if they so choose, Sutton said.

"We want to foster that entrepreneurial spirit in them," he said.

"They can earn a two-year degree, they can earn a credential or they can start a business."

The Build UP staff members stressed how students get to "create their own outcomes" while exploring career options in a changing workforce.

Build UP community school executive director James Sutton and dean of culture Anthony Beckett joined "Fox and Friends" to discuss the program on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Build UP community school executive director James Sutton and dean of culture Anthony Beckett joined "Fox and Friends" to discuss the program on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Fox News)

"Therefore, they can have a sustainable career as well as longevity and sustainability within their homes and communities," Beckett said.

Build UP is still enrolling students.

It will be holding an open house on Thursday evening.

"We’re excited about what the school can do and the lives it’s going to change for generations to come," Sutton said.

