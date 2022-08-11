School supplies don't have to cost a fortune: Ohio consignment shop owner has a great plan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As sky-high inflation carries into the new school year this fall, Americans are desperate to save money on items they need.

Monica Grays, owner of the 2nd Semester Consignment Shop in Ohio, has made it her business to help out in that regard.

Her consignment store sells second-hand school supplies at reduced prices.

It also offers tutoring lessons.

Grays, a Cleveland teacher of 25 years, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday and explained how her husband’s suggestion to bring some of her teaching supplies to a consignment shop sparked her business venture.

"I'd never heard of consignment for educators," she said.

"So, [my husband] said, ‘Well, let’s open one.’"

After doing some research, Grays discovered there weren't any other consignment shops of the kind that the couple were envisioning.

Three months later, 2nd Semester Consignment in Cleveland was born — and it has now been up and running for about six years.

Veronica Garcia Uchino, a mother of two girls and a 2nd Semester Consignment customer, considered the store to be a "blessing" to her family.

"The prices are so affordable," she said.

"The teachers are amazing."

Cleveland teacher and 2nd Semester Consignment tutor Shawn Smith chimed in, explaining that tutoring services are available for kids who need individual help, or who might need gaps filled that were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That’s why we’re here," he said.

Second-hand school supplies are available for purchase at 2ndsemestershop.com.

Tutoring sessions can also be booked online.