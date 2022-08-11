Expand / Collapse search
School supplies don't have to cost a fortune: Ohio consignment shop owner has a great plan

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Owner of 2nd Semester Consignment Shop Monica Grays, parent Veronica Garcia Uchino and tutor Shawn Smith discuss the vision behind the education-related consignment store and share how it has helped the Cleveland community.

As sky-high inflation carries into the new school year this fall, Americans are desperate to save money on items they need. 

Monica Grays, owner of the 2nd Semester Consignment Shop in Ohio, has made it her business to help out in that regard.

Her consignment store sells second-hand school supplies at reduced prices.

It also offers tutoring lessons.

Grays, a Cleveland teacher of 25 years, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday and explained how her husband’s suggestion to bring some of her teaching supplies to a consignment shop sparked her business venture.

From left to right, Monica Grays, owner of 2nd Semester Consignment Shop in Cleveland, parent Veronica Garcia Uchino and tutor Shawn Smith joined "Fox and Friends" on Thursday, Aug 11, 2022, to discuss the savings from shopping at a consignment shop — and to share other tips.

"I'd never heard of consignment for educators," she said. 

"So, [my husband] said, ‘Well, let’s open one.’"

After doing some research, Grays discovered there weren't any other consignment shops of the kind that the couple were envisioning. 

Three months later, 2nd Semester Consignment in Cleveland was born — and it has now been up and running for about six years.

Teacher Liza Gleason shops for back-to-school supplies at a Target store on August 13, 2008, in Daly City, California.  

Teacher Liza Gleason shops for back-to-school supplies at a Target store on August 13, 2008, in Daly City, California.   (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Veronica Garcia Uchino, a mother of two girls and a 2nd Semester Consignment customer, considered the store to be a "blessing" to her family.

"The prices are so affordable," she said. 

"The teachers are amazing."

Cleveland teacher and 2nd Semester Consignment tutor Shawn Smith chimed in, explaining that tutoring services are available for kids who need individual help, or who might need gaps filled that were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students are shown studying in a classroom while wearing face masks. Millions of students soon return to school, while many have already started their new school year this year. 

Students are shown studying in a classroom while wearing face masks. Millions of students soon return to school, while many have already started their new school year this year.  (iStock)

"That’s why we’re here," he said. 

Second-hand school supplies are available for purchase at 2ndsemestershop.com.

Tutoring sessions can also be booked online.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.