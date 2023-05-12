Alabama ocean-goers shocked by what emerged from the sea: Huge alligator washes ashore

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

Shocking sight – You won't believe what washed up on this Alabama beach. Continue reading…

Who's in charge – New Jersey couple lets dog pick baby's name. Continue reading…

Screenshots, simplified – See how to capture images on your phone and computer. Continue reading…

Test your knowledge – Take our fun Mother's Day quiz! Continue reading…

Car ‘chit-chat’ – Check out what exciting advances autos soon may have available, thanks to AI. Continue reading…

Candy challenge – TikTok reveals we've been eating Airheads all wrong. Continue reading…

Dana Perino's 'Short Questions' – Don't miss a new interview! Continue reading…

Money back, please – See what this woman reportedly asked of wedding photographer after marriage went bust. Continue reading…

‘Single greatest weapon’ – Learn about the warning experts are giving regarding AI and religion. Continue reading…

Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION