LIFESTYLE
Published

Mother's Day quiz! How well do you know the annual holiday for moms?

Test your knowledge of the popular celebratory day!

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News

Mother's Day 2023 is just about here — and families across the country are planning to celebrate the special occasion

The annual day is rich in history — and it's a time when many people will shower their moms, stepmoms, grandmothers and other special family members with love, time, gifts and much more. 

See how well you know some facts about the special day — and about some famous moms, too — in this fun lifestyle quiz! 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 