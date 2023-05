Mother's Day quiz! How well do you know the annual holiday for moms?

Mother’s Day quiz! How well do you know this special occasion — plus some famous moms? Try your hand at this fun lifestyle quiz!



Since 1914, Mother’s Day has been celebrated on the second Sunday in May — true or false?

The most phone calls are made on Mother’s Day compared to any other day of the year, according to History Online — true or false?

One of the earliest celebrations of Mother’s Day occurred in which of these countries?

What percentage of people eat out at a restaurant on Mother's Day, according to the National Restaurant Association?

Which historical peacemaker came up with the idea of Mother’s Day?

Which U.S. president signed Mother’s Day into law in 1914?

How much do shoppers spend on average for Mother's Day, according to the National Retail Federation?

Before the day became a national holiday, Mother’s Day was supposed to be spent wearing which type of flower as a badge?

The woman who helped Mother’s Day become a national holiday eventually despised the day, lobbying to have it removed altogether — true or false?



Actress Angelica Jolie is a mother to how many children?

Which celebrity shockingly announced her first pregnancy at the end of her performance at the VMAs in 2011?

Kate Hudson is famously known as the daughter of which popular actress?

Blake Lively is the mother to how many children?

When Martha Custis married George Washington, she was already a mother with children from her first marriage — true or false?

Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett has how many children?



Try again!

Ouch!

You've got some work to do!

You're almost a genius!