How to capture screenshots on your smartphone and computer

Taking screenshots is a super easy way to capture what's on your device's screen, and there are different ways to do it depending on what device you have. Here are steps you can follow to take a screenshot no matter what device you use.

How to take a screenshot on an iPhone

If you have a newer iPhone model with no home button, click down on the side power button and the top volume button at the same time

If you have an older iPhone model with a home button, click the home button and side power button at the same time

The screenshot can be saved in 3 different places. You can click on the preview of the screenshot once you take it and press Done in the top left-hand corner and then choose whether you want to save it to your Photos, Files or to QuickNote. You can also choose if you wish to copy and delete it or delete it immediately.

How to take a full-page screenshot on an iPhone

If you want to capture multiple pages of something or a long webpage, there's a way you can do that as well.

Take your screenshot by pressing the appropriate buttons described above

Click the preview of the screenshot in the bottom left corner and click Full Page

You can now scroll the entire page and mark it up or crop it. Once you have what you need, tap Done and click Save PDF to Files

How to take a screenshot on a Mac

There are two ways to take a screenshot on a Mac computer:

If you want to take a screenshot of the entire screen , tap shift+command+3 at the same time

, tap at the same time If you see a thumbnail in the corner of your screen, click it to edit the screenshot. Or wait for the screenshot to save to your desktop

If you want to just capture a portion of the screen , tap shift+command+4 and a box will appear where you can draw which area to screenshot

, tap and a box will appear where you can draw which area to screenshot Drag the crosshair

to select the area of the screen to capture. To move the selection, press and hold the Space bar while dragging

To take the screenshot, release your mouse or trackpad button

your mouse or trackpad button If you see a thumbnail in the corner of your screen, click it to edit the screenshot. Or wait for the screenshot to save to your desktop

How to take a screenshot on a PC

There are two ways to take a screenshot on a PC.

Your PC likely comes with a button that says "PRTSC" which means print screen. Tap that button, and a copy of the screenshot is now in your computer’s clipboard . You can paste it somewhere, like an email or an application

which means Tap that button, and a copy of the screenshot is now in your computer’s . You can paste it somewhere, like an email or an application Open the Snipping Tool app and tap New. You can then draw a shape to create a screen snip

and tap You can then draw a shape to create a screen snip Once you’ve drawn where you’re screenshotting, it will appear as an image on your screen which you can save to your device or send to someone

How to take a screenshot on an Android

Most devices take a screenshot by pressing down the side power key and the volume down key at the same time

and the at the same time Once you take the screenshot, you’ll find a preview of your screenshot at the bottom left of your screen. To view the full screenshot, you can go to your Photos app and tap Library. From there, go to Screenshots, and you'll find your screenshot picture there

Note: Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer

How to take a full-page screenshot on an Android

Take a screenshot using the buttons described above

Click on the Capture More icon and tap it as many times as you'd like to include as much of the page as you need

The screenshot will automatically save to your gallery.

Note: Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer

Final thoughts

Now that you know how to take a screenshot on any device, capturing and sharing what's on your screen is easier than ever before.

