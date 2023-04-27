English pub owner says ghost of dead drinker is haunting his business: Incidents have 'spooked people out'

The landlord of Coniston Tavern in Nuneaton, England, says his pub is haunted by the ghost of a dead drinker.

Two reportedly unexplained occurrences have been captured on security video (SEE the video above this article to witness several events).

The ghost allegedly knocks customers' pints over and was even caught making a glass explode, according to news service SWNS.

TEXAS MAN CLAIMS LITTLE BOY'S GHOST PUSHED SHOPPING CART INTO HIS $25K CAR, CAUSING DAMAGE

On April 24, CCTV video recorded at lunchtime "shows a workman … chatting with two pals at a table," SWNS reported.

Suddenly, the half-drunk glass of beer seems to explode, "showering the hapless punter in lager and shards of glass," it notes.

Four months earlier, another customer was sitting at the same table when his pint glass "mysteriously slid onto the floor," said SWNS.

Landlord Andy Gadsby believes the pub is haunted by a former tenant named Dave — who apparently used to live in the apartment above the bar.

TRUCKER RECORDS CREEPY GHOST-LIKE FIGURE ON ARIZONA HIGHWAY WHILE DRIVING ALONE: DASHCAM

"My wife and I have been running the pub for seven months, but we’ve since been told it’s haunted," Gadsby told SWNS.

"Apparently a tenant called Dave lived in the flat above the pub and one night he drank a bottle of brandy and had a heart attack and died," he continued.

"Maybe his spirit is around the pub and he’s desperately trying to pinch people’s drinks," Gadsby added.

Gadsby, 35, was working alongside his wife Katie, 32, on April 24 when he heard a "commotion" coming from the other side of the bar, SWNS reported.

"One of the customers looked pretty wet with lager and he said the pint exploded in front of him," Gadsby told the news service.

PARANORMAL TIKTOKS DEBUNKED! MAGICIAN AND CONTENT CREATOR REVEAL HOW ‘GHOSTLY’ VIDEOS ARE ACTUALLY MADE

"At first, I thought the glass might have had a hairline crack after coming out the washer and the cold lager caused it to break," he said.

"If that had happened you wouldn’t expect it to explode, and he’d already drank half the drink, so the glass was clearly cold," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gadsby noted that after going through his security tapes, he "suddenly realized that another customer had lost his drink at the same table in December," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"He sat down at the same table and his pint looked like it’d been pushed onto the floor," he added.

"It’s very mysterious and the two incidents have spooked people out," Gadsby also said.