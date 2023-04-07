Airbnb spooky house could be 'amazing project' for right person: 'Huge potential'

Spooky house hunters may be in luck: They could buy an old mortuary for a little over $68,000 — with some investors already expressing interest in turning the building into a "scary" Airbnb.

The derelict mortuary boasts a large entrance area as well as original embalming room, which even comes with a bath, according to SWNS.

The "creepy property" is being sold by John Pye Auctions with an estimated price of £55,000, or a little over $68,000 in U.S. dollars, SWNS reported.

Auctioneers have warned potential buyers to take great care when "undertaking" an inspection of the former morgue in Leek, Staffordshire, in England, due to its poor condition.

Some investors have expressed interest already, with some wanting to turn it into "some kind of spooky themed Airbnb," said SWNS.

Pictures show the building surrounded by overgrown shrubs and weeds while the rooms are piled high with junk.

An abandoned bath tub, desk and heating unit can all be seen in photos.

Brave buyers will have access to the nearly half an acre plot, which is located next to a chapel.

Additional pictures show crumbling walls, stained tiles and holes in the ceiling panels.

Auctioneer Helen Bingley told SWNS, "It's going to make a amazing project for someone and has huge potential."

She added, "There is quite a market for historical buildings of this nature that people are interested in staying in overnight."

She said other "unusual buildings" that have gone up for sale "include an observatory, water tower, a former army barracks and windmill — all have proved to be attention grabbers at auction."

The morgue is just a mile from Cheddleton Village and 10 miles from Stoke-on-Trent, a city in central England, said SWNS.

This makes it potentially attractive to commuters.

It's believed to have been a mortuary 20 years ago — and ever since, it has fallen into disrepair.

Auctioneers told SWNS that the property is in such "a poor state" that it will need a full renovation.

It is said to be going under the hammer on April 26 and 27, said SWNS.