After nearly 2 decades, Fontainebleau officially joins Las Vegas Strip with lavish opening

The long-awaited Fontainebleau resort and casino has joined the Las Vegas Strip.

Fontainebleau is the largest occupied building in all of Nevada, standing at 67 stories.

The resort has an ideal location on the Strip, just a block away from the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This resort has been a long time coming.

Jeffrey Soffer, chairman and chief executive officer of Fontainebleau Development, first began construction in 2007.

Since then, many owners came and went leading up to the final completion and opening in 2023.

Funding was lost and the project was halted in 2009, when it had reached 70% completion, according to the Associated Press.

A couple of different owners took over before Soffer and Fontainebleau Development, in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments, were able to finish the project after reacquiring it in 2021.

"Bringing Fontainebleau Las Vegas to life has been an extraordinary journey," said Soffer, per the Associated Press.

"Opening a resort of this size and scope is a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

This resort was a $3.7 billion project, one of the most expensive on the Strip.

It's second only to Resorts World, which was a $4.3 billion endeavor.

The new casino features more than 3,600 rooms for guests, 1,300 slot machines, 128 gaming tables and more than 36 bars and restaurants.

The resort opened with an extravagant welcome party that featured several A-list celebrities.

Justin Timberlake gave an invite-only performance at which celebrities including Tom Brady, Cher, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lenny Kravitz and Ivanka Trump were in attendance.

Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, supported her husband while he sang hits like "SexyBack," "Like I Love You," "Rock Your Body," "Suit & Tie," "Cry Me a River" and "Mirrors," according to People magazine.

Post Malone is set to perform on New Year's Eve weekend.

Las Vegas recently opened another hotel, Durango, although this hotel is located a few miles away from the busy Strip, making it more of an attraction for locals than tourists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.