Las Vegas, Miami and Atlanta ranked among the 'most fun' cities in America: study

Two of the top three most fun cities in the U.S. are in Florida, according to WalletHub

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
In a list of over 180 cities, personal finance company WalletHub has found that Las Vegas, Nevada, Orlando, Florida, Miami, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia, are among the the best places to go for a good time. 

Las Vegas, which was ranked as the most fun city in the country, is "known for partying" and is one of the only cities on the list where "public drinking is allowed in most or all places," per WalletHub's new study. Orlando, the "second-most fun city" in the U.S., was highly ranked for its relatively cheap hotel rooms and "low average prices for staple foods like pizza and burgers." 

Miami, number 3 on the post, has a good balance of public beaches, natural wonders like the Everglades and an array of local sports teams, like the Miami Dolphins, who are enjoying a successful 2023 season, WalletHub said

Alcohol and Las Vegas split image

In a list of 180 cities, personal finance company WalletHub has found that Las Vegas, Nevada, Orlando, Florida, Miami, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, and other cities in the U.S. are the best places to go for a good time.  (iStock // Tipsy Robot)

The list gave a total score to cities, ranking them on their "entertainment & recreation," "nightlife & parties," and cost of living, among 65 other key metrics that included "fitness centers per capita" to the "average business hours of breweries."  

In entertainment, restaurants, bowling alleys, public beaches, hiking trails, shopping centers, and playground access all helped boost a city's score. Legality of public drinking and casinos helped boost the nightlife and party rankings, and the average price of wine, food, and hotel rooms were all calculated into the "costs" category. 

"Finding a city that matches your own unique brand of fun is important," WalletHub analyst Cassanda Happe said. "All cities have a variety of activities, but some shine more than others when it comes to things like parks and beaches, live music and comedy, partying, sports culture or fine dining. Picking a city to spend a weekend in is easy, but moving to a city where you’ll have fun on a regular basis requires more research."

Miami, Florida

Miami, the third most fun city, has a good balance of public beaches, natural wonders like the Everglades and sports teams, like the Miami Dolphins.  (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

While some states like California are continuing to lose hundreds of thousands of people to other states, like Colorado and Florida, San Francisco ranked as the fifth-most fun city in the U.S., according to WalletHub. New York City, another major source of movement within the U.S., was ranked as the 10th-most fun city. 

The bottom-ranked cities on the list included Oxnard, California, South Burlington, Vermont, and Pearl City, Hawaii. 

WalletHub did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.