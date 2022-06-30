50 must-see landmarks every American should visit this summer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL - Check out these 50 must-see landmarks in the U.S. that reveal our heroic history, industrial achievement and natural beauty. Continue reading…

ONE BIG FISH - Fishermen in northern Cambodia caught a 661-pound freshwater stingray, which is now the largest freshwater fish in the world. Continue reading…

BEYOND DISNEY - Parents who want to avoid spending a fortune this summer should consider these 10 fun activities for kids, including visiting local national parks or going to a children’s museum. Continue reading…

‘LOTS OF BLEEDING’ - Eli Skrypcza, a 15-year-old Boy Scout, was on board the Amtrak train that derailed on Monday in Missouri. His dad, Dan Skrypczak, told Fox News Digital about how Eli helped other passengers. Continue reading…

A WINNING LOTTO EXPERIMENT - A man in South Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery using this strategy he said he saw on TLC’s "Lottery Changed My Life." Continue reading…

MOST IMPORTANT MEAL - Google users are asking about Chick-fil-A’s breakfast hours. Here’s when the chain stops selling its morning menu favorites. Continue reading…

‘PERFECT JOB RESUME’ - Here are some quick writing and design tips for your resume this year, from a recruitment marketing executive. Continue reading…

QUIZ: 4TH OF JULY! - Test your knowledge of Independence Day with this fun, interactive quiz. Continue reading…

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO… - Margaret Rudkin parlayed her rustic farmhouse bread into a career as a corporate pioneer when she founded Pepperidge Farm. Continue reading…

WHAT’S COOKING? - Try these sweet and spicy Thai-inspired burgers at your next summer party or 4th of July gathering. Try the recipe…

