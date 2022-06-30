Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

50 must-see landmarks every American should visit this summer

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota, with fireworks shown in the background.

Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota, with fireworks shown in the background. (Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL - Check out these 50 must-see landmarks in the U.S. that reveal our heroic history, industrial achievement and natural beauty. Continue reading…

ONE BIG FISH - Fishermen in northern Cambodia caught a 661-pound freshwater stingray, which is now the largest freshwater fish in the world. Continue reading… 

BEYOND DISNEY - Parents who want to avoid spending a fortune this summer should consider these 10 fun activities for kids, including visiting local national parks or going to a children’s museum. Continue reading… 

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

‘LOTS OF BLEEDING’ - Eli Skrypcza, a 15-year-old Boy Scout, was on board the Amtrak train that derailed on Monday in Missouri. His dad, Dan Skrypczak, told Fox News Digital about how Eli helped other passengers. Continue reading… 

A WINNING LOTTO EXPERIMENT - A man in South Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery using this strategy he said he saw on TLC’s "Lottery Changed My Life." Continue reading…

MOST IMPORTANT MEAL - Google users are asking about Chick-fil-A’s breakfast hours. Here’s when the chain stops selling its morning menu favorites. Continue reading… 

Chick-fil-A's breakfast hours are a top search on Google.

Chick-fil-A's breakfast hours are a top search on Google. (Chick-fil-A)

‘PERFECT JOB RESUME’ - Here are some quick writing and design tips for your resume this year, from a recruitment marketing executive. Continue reading…  

QUIZ: 4TH OF JULY! - Test your knowledge of Independence Day with this fun, interactive quiz. Continue reading… 

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO… - Margaret Rudkin parlayed her rustic farmhouse bread into a career as a corporate pioneer when she founded Pepperidge Farm. Continue reading… 

WHAT’S COOKING? - Try these sweet and spicy Thai-inspired burgers at your next summer party or 4th of July gathering. Try the recipe… 

Try this Thai-inspired burger recipe for your weekend get together. (Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.)

Try this Thai-inspired burger recipe for your weekend get together. (Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.) (Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. )

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.
FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus