Sweet and spicy Thai-inspired burgers: Recipe

This burger may electrify palates with notes of sweet, spicy and zingy flavors.

"Burgers are a summer staple and there are so many ways to make them your own, including adding in zesty and dynamic flavors from other countries," says Alex Reitz, chef and recipe developer for Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. and the Beef Checkoff. "The Thai chili, peanut, and lime flavors in this burger will transport you and make any backyard cookout feel like an island getaway."

Be sure to pick up a bottle of hot chili sauce if you can.

It’s an Asian condiment made from red chilies, garlic and vinegar which all lend depth of flavor to this dish (search in the international aisle of most supermarkets).

Thai Burgers from Alex Reitz, chef and recipe developer for Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. and the Beef Checkoff

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 18-20 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 cup shredded Napa cabbage

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided

½ cup chopped green onions

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon hot chili sauce

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

4 whole wheat or white hamburger buns, split

Directions:

Combine cabbage and 1 tablespoon lime juice in a medium bowl; set aside. Combine ground beef, green onion, ginger and chili sauce in a medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch-thick patties. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 10 to 12 minutes until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160 °F, turning occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 °F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness. Meanwhile, combine peanut butter, hoisin sauce, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice and sesame oil in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Place 1 burger on bottom half of each bun; top evenly with peanut butter mixture and cabbage mixture. Close sandwiches.

This original recipe is owned by beefitswhatsfordinner.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.