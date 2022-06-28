Fishermen catch 661-pound stingray, world’s largest freshwater fish

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

That is one big fish.

Fishermen in northern Cambodia caught a 661-pound freshwater stingray in the Mekong River earlier this month, according to reports.

The massive fish, which was caught on June 13, 2022, has been recognized as the world’s largest freshwater fish to be officially recorded, per Guinness World Records.

The female stingray was named Boramy, which means "full moon" in the Khmer language, Reuters reported.

Boramy is 13 feet long – which includes her tail – and required about a dozen men to bring her to shore, according to Reuters.

The stingray was measured by a team of international experts working with the U.S.-Cambodian "Wonders of the Mekong" project, according to Guinness World Records.

After Boramy was measured and electronically tagged, she was released back into the river.

The electronic tagging will allow scientists to monitor the fish’s movement and behavior, Reuters reported.

Biologist Zeb Hogan, the director of the "Wonders of the Mekong" project told Reuters that catching Boramy is exciting because she is the world’s largest fish.

"It is also exciting news because it means that this stretch of the Mekong is still healthy," Hogan added. "It is a sign of hope that these huge fish still live (here)."

Dana Lee, a biologist with FISHBIO, a fisheries and environmental consulting company, was also one of the experts who measured Boramy.

"Catching the first glimpse of the giant stingray as it was pulled from the depths was a magical moment for me," Lee told Guinness World Records.

"The Mekong has always been somewhat of a mythical place in my mind and this creature almost seemed like the river personified," Lee added.

Boramy took the record for the world’s largest freshwater fish from a 646-pound (293 kg) catfish that was caught in northern Thailand in 2005, according to Reuters.

Reuters contributed to this report.

