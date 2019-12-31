3 wildest bikini trends of 2019

From the runway to real life, 2019 saw plenty of wild styles and fashionable splashes in women’s swimwear. And although plenty good, bad and ugly swimsuits made headlines this year, three memorable fads won’t soon be forgotten.

While it remains to be determined whether or not brazen beachgoers ultimately sport such bold bikinis in the warmer months ahead, 2019 certainly taught beach babes everywhere one critical lesson: The most important thing to wear is confidence.

1. Bra-inspired bikinis

Underwear became outerwear when starlets like Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Culpo embraced lingerie-inspired bathing suit tops. The fad was a far-cry away from the full-coverage choices that were popular the previous summer.

2. The ‘loincloth’ trend

For those who truly dared to bare, loincloth bikini bottoms seized the spotlight in 2019. Rita Ora, Kourtney Kardashian and Ashley Graham (above) were among the celebrities and influencers who rocked the Tarzan-like trend.

3. Cutout one-piece swimsuits

Perhaps a harbinger of what’s to come, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner both adopted the same cutout swimsuit look at the end of the year.

“What’s unique about this piece is that it offers the coverage and support of a one-piece, along with the sexiness of a ’90s high-cut bikini,” swimwear designer Melissa Simone Gardner told the New York Post of the same $140 strapless suit they both modeled on Instagram.

“I have always been in love with the high-cut silhouette because of its ability to create and enhance a woman’s curves,” Gardener said of the “extremely versatile” cutout one-piece swimsuit style.

Honorable mention: Confidence, because “everybody bloats!”

In a related story, two of the most popular bikini bloggers in Australia earned praise for embracing their bodies and showing off their “bloated” bellies in a series of unedited images this year.

“NEWS FLASH: bloating is normal and just because I don’t have a six-pack doesn’t mean I’m not beautiful," influencer Ariella Nyssa wrote on Instagram in November, in a post that included poolside snaps with pal Karina Irby.

“You bloat, I bloat, EVERYBODY BLOATS! Don’t you dare feel inferior for it,” Nyssa declared.