'Loincloth' bikini trend is still going strong ahead of summer 2019

Loincloths may not be the first thing that comes to mind when considering a sexy swimwear look, but this summery trend is here to prove the ancient underwear is beach ready.

Long associated with Tarzan, the undergarment is apparently a new hot topic when it comes to bikini bottoms, as influencers and A-list celebrities alike sport the look on their Instagram feeds.

Inspired by the unmistakable shape of the cloths, which typically features a single piece of fabric hanging from a string, the revealing bikinis leave little to the imagination.

MODEL AND BIKINI DESIGNER SHOWS OFF WEIGHT GAIN, SAYS SHE'S 'NEVER FELT BETTER' ABOUT HERSELF

Minimizing tan lines, the ruched fabric and string can also be pulled high up onto the hips, creating an illusion of never-ending legs and a super-cinched waist.

And not only do they give you that A-list look on the beach, following in footsteps the first pioneer of the style, Emily Ratajkowski, you can happily go wild in style as your own Jane.

Ratajkowski was first spotted in the look in 2016, rocking variations of what is now known more fondly as the "tanga" bottom. The London-born model started stocking the style shortly after as part of her swimwear line Inamorata — in which she regularly poses on her Instagram, flaunting the stringed bikinis.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Posing in the sun in her back garden, Emily recently showed off her toned figure in a polka-dotted Las Olas bikini, which will set wannabe models back a whopping $150.

And it wasn't long until other celebs started following suit — with fellow models, musicians and reality stars alike all flocking to the style for their summer holidays.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year, Rita Ora took to a luxury beach resort in the Maldives to sport a neon pink take on the loincloth bikini.

Even the Kardashian's have got involved with the look, with Kourtney posing in a white bikini alongside friend Larsa Pippen while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.