Bra-inspired bikinis slated to be hot summer swim trend

Get ready to rock lingerie all day — at the beach.

Underwire bra bikinis are the latest swimsuits busting out on Instagram influencers and A-listers, including Olivia Culpo, Madison Beer and Kourtney Kardashian. Hey, who needs total comfort when you can get a little lift?

Aussie label Bamba Swim is offering up ample support for this foxy trend with its minimalist, ’80s-inspired designs, available in both solid hues and animal print.

Meanwhile, Lisa Caprio, aka @hotstufflildevil on Instagram, and Marcelo Gaia co-founded the New York-based it girl brand Rosemilk, and cite Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski as famous fans. Rosemilk serves up similarly retro-inspired suits — but with bright, quirky patterns.

It seems that the industry has done a complete 180 since last summer: Full-coverage tops are replacing skimpy loincloth bottoms as the hottest swim trend.

More good news for beach babes: You can make a splash without risking a flash this summer.

(Also worth noting: these designs help maximize va-va-voom cleavage!)

