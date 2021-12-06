Secret Santa gifts under $25

Scouting the internet high and low for a superb Secret Santa gift but coming up empty-handed? Don’t worry, we’ve got some of the best Secret Santa gifts around, all for under $25. From mugs you can color in yourself to personalized photo puzzles, keep reading for amazing and affordable finds.

Created by Candelaria Reymundo and Greg Waloszczyk, this gift gives the coffee or tea enthusiast in your Secret Santa gift exchange an excuse to get a little creative, too, by coloring in their own mug. Available in United States and world versions, each set includes a green ceramic pen to color in visited places (the ink becomes permanent after baking), and you can buy extra markers for an additional $18. Bonus: The mug is microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Anyone can enjoy a spa-like experience at home with these effervescent shower goodies that are now available in special holiday scents: Holiday Cypress, Candy Stripe and Sugar Cookie. This line of products is made with natural ingredients. We also love EUKA’s aromatherapy roller ($20), for the person who loves essential oils.

For the boozehound, wow ‘em with this organic moonshine from Richmond, Virginia, distiller Belle Isle that’s infused with fresh mint and real chocolate to imitate that iconic candy. Somebody brew up a batch of hot chocolate pronto for a little holiday-time spiked delight.

A practical and thoughtful offering, this stationery comes in a variety of patterns, so you can find something perfect for your Secret Santa recipient. Our personal favorites? Lemon Tree ($20), Classic Woodie Jeep Wagoneer ($14), and Patriotic Topiary ($20).

mumi Design Reusable Zip Up Bags, $19 for set of 3

This eco-friendly gift comes in six pretty colors and the small, medium, and large bags are all BPA- and lead-free. FYI: For Black Friday weekend, mumi Design is having their biggest sale of the year with up to 60% off site-wide.

Available exclusively at Walgreens, this ice-breaking card game is especially fun to play when you’re in a motley group in which not everyone is acquainted. Some sample questions: What song can instantly put you in a good mood? If you could make one rule for the day, what would it be? What is something that you’ve done that was outside your comfort zone? FYI: This game is designed for ages 12 and up and 3+ players.

Gift your Secret Santa the joy that is working your way through a puzzle challenge. These puzzles are all the more fun since you can upload the photo of your choice for a personalized design.

This seasonal scent is delightfully invigorating, and the multipurpose product works as a shampoo, body wash, and bubble bath. Skin is left as silky smooth as well, a snow angel, and the recipient will finish the bottle eager to run out and buy the full 16-ounce version for $20 (or you can go that route and buy the bigger size for them yourself).

It’s getting cold out there. Help your stylish friend or coworker stay warm with these faux sherpa ear muffs. They come in five colors and are one-size-fits-all.

Ah, what could beat a good night’s sleep? Help your friend or colleague drift off to dreamland with this adjustable silk sleep mask, available in several colors. While you’re at it, pick one up for yourself, too.

