The best holiday e-gifts and streaming service presents

Whether you’ve waited until the 11th hour to knock off your holiday shopping or simply want to get someone a gift card more thoughtful than a big box retailer, here are 16 fun ideas to suit everyone on your list. P.S. You may just want to buy yourself a gift card or streamer subscription, too.

TIKTOK MADE YOU BUY IT: A SELECTION OF VIRAL, GIFTY FINDS

Got someone on your holiday list who loves to cook or wants to improve their home cooking game? Treat them to this meal kit delivery service that sends fresh, pre-portioned ingredients along with easy recipes. Their most popular weekly plan for $65 includes enough food for three meals for two people. Roasted salmon and horseradish cream, coming right up.

Acorn TV , $59.99 per year

Have an Anglophile in your inner circle? AMC Networks’ Acorn TV is North America’s largest streaming service specializing in premium British and international television. As snow falls, and a craving for mystery binges ensues, they can look forward to The Madame Blanc Mysteries, a new adaptation of celebrated British literary detective "Dalgliesh," and all 22 seasons of fan-favorite "Midsomer Murders," among many, many more shows and movies. Don’t miss the British psychological thriller "Deadwater Fell," either, fellow sleuths.

THE BEST GIFTS FOR GRANDMA AND GRANDPA

discovery+ , $41.75 for six months or $83.75 for 12 months

discovery+ truly has something for everyone, from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ enthusiasts eager for their next Fixer Upper marathon to true-crime aficionados who can’t think of a better way to spend their Friday evening than watching People Magazine Investigates. There are also all your TLC faves like "90-Day Fiancé" and "Welcome to Plathville," Food Network faves like Ree Drummond and Guy Fieri, HGTV hits like "Property Brothers" and "Home Town," and so much more.

Raise , from $5

This genius website and mobile app sell discounted gift cards from over 4,000 brands (Target, Walmart, GrubHub, Best Buy, Lowe’s, and Ulta to name a few), so you can pick out the perfect offering for a diverse crew without visiting a billion websites. We particularly love that with Raise's gifting feature, you can schedule a digital gift card to send to the recipient on a specific day, like Christmas or Hanukkah, so you can "set it and forget it" before the holidays arrive or if you’re in a last-minute pinch and want a gift to arrive to someone ASAP.

THE BEST GIFTS THAT ARE MEANT TO BE PASSED DOWN THROUGH GENERATIONS

Feeling cozy for the win. This Italian Slippers e-gift card lets the recipient find the perfect pair of luxe slippers for winter and beyond. You don’t have to sweat about what color or size to gift ‘em, and they can find the comfy slippers of their dreams, like these Men’s Nuvola Bico Wool Slippers ($95) or the Women’s Stella Woven Hemp Slipper ($95).

Skillshare premium , $15/month for an annual membership

For lifelong learners, surprise them with a membership to this online platform with thousands of classes in creative writing, music, photography, music, animation and many other realms of interest. All the classes are taught by industry pros and whether you’ve got a best friend who wants to hone their culinary craft or a boyfriend who wants to learn how not to kill their plants this winter, they’re sure to find many lessons they’ll love. Worth bookmarking: There’s a buy-one-get-one deal promotion starting Nov. 26, 2021, and running through Jan. 3, 2022.

BEST CHRISTMAS GIFT EVER: AMAZING REVEALS FROM FOX NEWS HOSTS AND MORE

JIGGY Puzzle Club , $29 per month

Everyone’s ready to step away from screens for a while this holiday season. And what better way to unplug than with a puzzle? The club membership includes a curated monthly 500-piece puzzle, along with bonuses like early access to new products and promotions, exclusive content, and a chance to meet the puzzle artists virtually. FYI: The first subscription month will be shipped right away, with subsequent orders shipped in the first week of every month.

The secret to better cooking is just a few clicks away from this virtual emporium of tantalizing spices and spice blends ranging from saffron and cinnamon to Garam Masala and Cloves. (For tea tipplers, the site also sells tea, as well as spice tools like a gorgeous brass mortar and pestle which can be personalized with a monogram or custom message for $59.99.) While you’re browsing, go ahead and give yourself something special.

TOY DEALS 2021 FOR EVERY KID ON YOUR LIST THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Brooklyn Candle Studio Candle of the Month Club , $25 a month

Who doesn’t love a good scented candle? With this sweet subscription, your loved one will get a full-sized seasonal candle and a matchbox. We’re talking peonies and lavender in the spring, warm pumpkin and apple in the fall, and the aroma of woodland pines and tobacco in the winter, to give you a sense of the scent scapes in store. For a group gift, chip in with others for a one-year subscription for $300. E-gift cards are also available for $25.

Your loved one will enjoy a dizzying array of some 30,000 episodes from hit series, thousands of popular movies, a growing collection of exclusive originals, live sports, and more on Paramount+. Currently, we’re swooning for "Clifford the Big Red Dog," "South Park: Post COVID," and "1883," the hotly-anticipated "Yellowstone" prequel that'll debut on the service on Dec. 19, 2021. Popular franchises, including "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Star Trek" and "The Challenge," are also on the platform.

MUSIC-THEMED GIFTS FOR THE MUSIC LOVERS IN YOUR LIFE

If you have a friend or family member who loves journaling, an Appointed E-gift card makes the perfect holiday present. They’ll love picking out the perfect diary, planner, calendar, notebook, stationery, or writing tools. Isn’t this lovely 2022 year task planner with a monogram ($48) the perfect way to kick off the new year?

AMC+ , from $4.99 a month

Enough with the Netflix and chilling, for the discerning entertainment obsessive in your life it’s time for them to check out AMC+, the company’s new premium streaming bundle, brimming with original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV. They’ll also get full access to targeted streaming services Shudder (all things horror, thrillers and supernatural), Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. Viewing parties for "Mad Men," "Portlandia" and series from The Walking Dead Universe begin pronto on this comprehensive library of programming that’s regularly refreshed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Groupon , from $5

How does indoor skydiving, ax throwing, trampoline parks, brow sculpting and flying lessons sound to you? If they seem like they’d delight folks on your holiday gift list, then Groupon, the marketplace for browsing and buying local experiences, is a solid bet. Simply find the best experiences for everyone on your list and click purchase. For something more mainstream, the deals platform also has great offerings from national retailers such as BoxyCharm, Shutterfly, Universal Studios and more.

Apple TV+ , $4.99 a month

On this popular streamer, recent series hits include "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," and "The Shrink Next Door," starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell. There are also movies, documentaries, kids’ entertainment, comedies, and more – with new Apple Originals added on a monthly basis. FYI: If you’re buying someone a new iPhone or iPad for the holidays, Apple TV+ is included free for three months with the purchase of Apple devices.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

charity: water , prices vary

Give a gift that gives back this holiday season with the blessing of clean water to those in need through The Spring, a monthly subscription service (from $10 a month) or a one-time E-gift card in the amount of your choosing. The respected nonprofit has served countries around the world, helping to revitalize communities through clean water and using a 100% donation model, gaining celebrity support from Alicia Keys, Tony Hawk, Julia Roberts and more.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack , $49.99 for 12 months

Tetris 99, Mario Kart 64, PAC-MAN 99, anyone? This is the ultimate gift for the gamer you adore. Indeed, the virtual world is their oyster with a Nintendo Switch Online membership that allows them to experience online multiplayer sessions for many games with friends and family. The membership gives you access to play 100+ classic NES and Super NES games with added online play, as well as unlocking access to the Animal Crossing New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise downloadable content for owners of the full game, at no additional cost.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER