Patients taking weight-loss drugs often make 5 critical mistakes, doctor warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GLP-1 drugs (glucagon-like peptide-1s) have exploded in popularity in recent years – initially as a way to control diabetes and then as tools for weight loss.

Growing research suggests that these drugs – which include semaglutide and tirzepatide – potentially have benefits beyond weight loss, with stronger evidence for cardiovascular and kidney health.

Even so, experts caution that these medications are not foolproof — and using them the wrong way can undermine results or even create new health problems.

OZEMPIC’S HEALTH BENEFITS KEEP GROWING, BUT ARE THE RISKS WORTH IT?

Dr. Meena T. Malhotra, MD, a functional medicine doctor and weight-loss specialist in a suburb of Chicago, confirmed that she has seen myriad health improvements in patients taking GLP-1s – particularly those with diabetes who were "very sick."

"We observed that this sick population was doing better than the diabetics who were on other diabetes medicines," she shared with Fox News Digital, noting that she observed improvements in brain health, memory, heart health, circulation, and liver and kidney function. "We realized there was more to the drug than just sugar control and weight loss."

Malhotra said she believes many people can safely microdose GLP-1s, but she cautions against the following common mistakes.

Mistake No. 1: Taking GLP-1s before making lifestyle changes

Anyone considering GLP-1s should first focus on adopting a healthy lifestyle, Malhotra emphasized – a view widely shared by endocrinologists and obesity medicine specialists.

GLP-1 medications work by slowing gastric emptying, reducing appetite and improving insulin signaling. People with preexisting GI symptoms may be more prone to discomfort or intolerance, though responses vary and formal evidence is limited.

JELLY ROLL'S WIFE SAYS WEIGHT-LOSS DRUG SENT HER INTO ‘WORST SUICIDAL DEPRESSION’

Before beginning the medication, Malhotra recommends improving basic nutritional habits, such as increasing intake of whole, minimally processed foods, and prioritizing protein and fiber to support satiety and gut health.

Even small improvements can lead to early weight loss, reduced fluid retention and improvements in insulin sensitivity, doctors agree.

Once GLP-1 medications are started, these lifestyle modifications may reduce the necessary dose amount, result in fewer side effects and help preserve lean muscle mass.

Mistake No. 2: Starting without proper medical evaluation

The growing trend of obtaining GLP-1 medications online without proper medical oversight can pose serious health risks, Malhotra warned.

"Nobody examines the patient – they just fill out a form and the medicine shows up at their door," she said.

WEIGHT-LOSS DOCTOR SHARES HOW GLP-1S COULD REWIRE BODY AGAINST DISEASE

Patients should see a medical provider for a thorough exam and bloodwork before starting the drugs, the doctor emphasized.

"If something is off, it needs to be addressed," she said. "Whether it’s a thyroid issue, a heart condition or another factor slowing your metabolism, any underlying problems should be fixed first."

During treatment, Malhotra recommends that her patients come in once a month to make sure they are losing fat and not lean muscle mass. "That's very important, because if you lose lean mass, your body is not getting healthier," she said.

This ongoing monitoring also helps to ensure that the patient is following a balanced diet, getting adequate protein and adhering to strength training. "There's more to it than just giving yourself a shot," Malhotra added.

Mistake No. 3: Not getting enough protein

One of the biggest mistakes people make when taking GLP-1s is cutting calories but not getting sufficient protein, according to Malhotra.

"If you are decreasing the calories but not fixing the nutritional foundation, you will lose lean mass," the doctor said. "But if you're eating a balanced diet with adequate protein and doing strength training with a smaller dose of the drug, you will get better results and your health will improve."

DOCTOR REVEALS SECRETS TO LASTING WEIGHT LOSS WITHOUT COUNTING CALORIES

Most people need about 0.5 to 0.8 grams of protein per pound of body weight each day to maintain muscle and support overall health, according to medical experts. For a 200-pound person, that would equate to roughly 100 to 160 grams of protein daily.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Higher amounts may be needed for those who are physically active or trying to build strength. "The amount of protein you need will depend on the frequency and intensity of your workouts," Malhotra said.

Mistake No. 4: Increasing doses too quickly

Another common mistake is rushing the process and increasing GLP-1 doses too quickly in hopes of faster results, according to the doctor.

"You may start to see results within the first week or month, but some people do need a higher dose over time," she said. "The key is to be patient and increase it gradually — typically month by month."

If a patient doesn’t see results after the first injection, that doesn’t mean the dose should be doubled right away, according to Malhotra.

"That’s a recipe for problems, including side effects like pancreatitis," she said. "Your body needs time to adjust and adapt."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"You can go up if you hit a plateau or if it's not helping, but we usually wait a month to increase the dose."

While many expect "instant gratification," health is about balance, Malhotra added. "It won't take 20 years, but give it two months, I think that's fair."

A general rule of thumb, according to the doctor, is "don't start too soon, don't stop too soon.

Mistake No. 5: Not managing side effects properly

GLP-1 side effects can often be prevented by building a strong foundation of health and keeping everything in balance, according to Malhotra.

"That said, some people will still have side effects, and there are ways to manage them," she said.

"If you are decreasing the calories but not fixing the nutritional foundation, you will lose lean mass."

The doctor recommends eating smaller, more frequent meals instead of large portions — ideally about the size of your fist.

It’s also important to keep fat intake low, she advised – GLP-1 medications already slow stomach emptying and fat can slow it even further, which may worsen nausea.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

For nausea and constipation, simple strategies can go a long way, according to the doctor. Some patients find ginger helpful for nausea, she said, though it is not a substitute for medical guidance.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Incorporating more liquids, such as shakes, soups and broths, can be easier on the stomach, she suggested. Prunes and other fiber-rich foods can help support digestion and prevent constipation.

"These little lifestyle hacks can help a lot with managing the side effects, instead of stopping and then finding that your weight is yo-yoing," Malhotra said.