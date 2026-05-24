Experimental Alzheimer’s drug could reduce alcohol withdrawal damage, researchers say

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An investigational dementia drug may also ease alcohol withdrawal by calming the brain inflammation linked to addiction and relapse.

That’s according to researchers at the University of Kentucky, who studied an experimental medication called MW150 that targets a brain inflammation pathway known as p38α MAPK.

The drug, which has not yet been approved, is designed to treat mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

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Scientists believe neuroinflammation may contribute to relapse risk and long-term neurological damage in people with alcohol use disorder.

In laboratory and animal-model experiments, MW150 was found to reduce certain inflammatory markers during alcohol withdrawal.

The work, which was published in the journal Alcohol, came from the University of Kentucky’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, led by neuroinflammation researcher Linda Van Eldik.

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Caleb Bailey, PhD, co-author of the study and a researcher in Van Eldik’s lab, said the study provides "biological plausibility" that MW150 could mitigate neuroinflammation arising from alcohol withdrawal.

Alcohol use disorder is difficult to treat because of high relapse rates, especially during withdrawal, according to Bailey.

"If follow-up experiments reveal similar anti-inflammatory effects of MW150 in animal models of alcohol use disorder, it would provide a strong rationale for development of MW150 as a treatment for those struggling with chronic alcohol relapse due to alcohol withdrawal," he told Fox News Digital.

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MW150, along with a related drug called Neflamapimod, is already being investigated in clinical trials as a potential therapy for dementia and other neurodegenerative conditions, the researchers noted.

"That gives this work added significance," Bailey said. "Because these compounds are already further along in development for other neurological diseases, it raises the possibility that they could someday be repurposed more efficiently for alcohol-related conditions if future studies continue to show promise."

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There were some important caveats of the research, including that it was conducted in cell culture and animal models.

"Because they are ‘dish’-based models, they provide limited information regarding what happens in the full organism – or even the full brain for that matter," Bailey said.

"A series of follow-up studies in living animals is required to more fully understand how future MW150 treatment in alcohol use and withdrawal affects systemic health and/or alcohol consumption."

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Dr. Amy Swift, deputy chief medical officer at Silver Hill Hospital in Connecticut, was not involved in the study but shared her reactions to the findings.

"Although detoxification using tapering doses of medication has long been considered the evidence-based first step in treating alcohol use disorder, its impact on the long-term trajectory of a person’s drinking behavior has been limited," she told Fox News Digital.

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"Put simply, detoxification does not treat alcohol use disorder itself; rather, it prevents the potentially fatal complications of alcohol withdrawal."

Adding supportive medications — especially those intended to improve overall brain health — could address an important gap in early treatment of detoxification, according to Swift.

"Given the profound inflammatory effects alcohol has across multiple organ systems, it is worthwhile to investigate whether reducing neuroinflammation could improve a patient’s ability to engage in treatment earlier in recovery and, in turn, meaningfully alter their long-term relationship with alcohol," she added.

Bailey emphasized that no amount of alcohol consumption is good from a physical health standpoint.

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"We don't currently have robust pharmacological treatments to mitigate damage caused by chronic alcohol consumption," he said. "Minimizing alcohol consumption, therefore, is the best strategy for staying healthy."

As the MW150 compound continues to be studied for dementia patients, Bailey saud, "information regarding the interaction between these drugs and alcohol – for better or for worse – will be important for patient outcomes."