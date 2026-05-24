Filtered water at specific ages could add months to your lifespan decades later, new study finds

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Drinking filtered water may extend a person's life by several months, according to a new study.

The research, published in the American Journal of Health Economics, reveals that being exposed to water filtration systems early in life can significantly increase longevity. By analyzing public health infrastructure shifts from the early 20th century, researchers found that city water filtration alone increased the lifespan of older American men by an average of 3.2 months.

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"While water quality has improved in many areas, this study shows the real impacts to communities without access to safe water, both in the U.S. and globally," co-author Jason Fletcher, a professor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, said in a press release.

"The consequences on human health are significant."

The team analyzed data from the Social Security Administration’s Death Master Files. They tracked death records for American men born between 1975 and 2005, mapping each individual’s year and city of birth to historical water filtration records.

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By connecting early-life environments to late-life outcomes, the researchers isolated the lifelong impact of clean water.

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Beyond adding months to a person's life, the study suggests that clean water in childhood sets off a positive chain reaction for socioeconomic and physical development.

Additional data from mid-20th-century censuses showed that early exposure to filtered water was linked to increased height, higher education and income levels later in life.

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The paper is part of a broader research initiative called the American Mortality Project, which examines how early-life conditions shape the modern American lifespan.

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The researchers exclusively analyzed historical data from American men, meaning the findings may not fully capture how early-life water filtration impacted the long-term longevity, physical growth, or cognitive scores of women from the same era.

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The data is limited to public health infrastructure changes across U.S. cities during a specific window in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Because of this, the exact timeline and magnitude of the lifespan extension (3.2 months) may not directly translate to modern developing nations, rural communities, or areas with different environments.