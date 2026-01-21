Jelly Roll's wife says weight-loss drug sent her into ‘worst suicidal depression’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Bunnie XO, the wife of country singer Jelly Roll, is discussing how a weight-loss medication may have led to her experiencing a "dark" depression.

During an episode of her podcast "Dumb Blonde," Bunnie, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, revealed that she had been taking a new drug by Lilly called retatrutide (reta), which is currently in late-stage trials and not approved by the FDA.

Bunnie, 45, confirmed that she received her dose from a "reputable wellness center" in Nashville, and felt sick within the first week. Within two weeks, she noticed she looked and felt slimmer. In the fourth week, she increased her dose by one unit, which is when she noticed the "mental numbness."

"I literally got sent into the worst suicidal depression that I've had since 2020," she said. "I'm talking like it scared me so bad. I didn't think I was going to make it through the two weeks. Like I was praying to God."

The podcaster shared how she had "no emotion" and couldn’t listen to music that would typically "bring me joy."

"You could see like my eyes were black," she said. "I just drove in silence because I just couldn't handle anything. It was either overstimulating or it was to the point where it just stole my joy. I had no joy, like nothing to live for. It was so dark."

After 20 days off the drug, Bunnie reported that her joy is "finally" returning, calling the experience a "battle."

"My story is not what's going to happen to you," she shared with her listeners. "There's so many people who are taking reta and love it and all that. But something happened with me."

Indiana-based drug-maker Lilly confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital that retatrutide is an "investigational molecule that is legally available only to participants in Lilly’s clinical trials."

"No one should consider taking anything claiming to be retatrutide outside of a Lilly-sponsored clinical trial," the spokesperson wrote. "This was not a Lilly product, and the company continues to warn the public about the potential dangers of fake medicines."

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel reacted in an interview with Fox News Digital, warning that retatrutide should not be taken while it has still not received FDA approval unless it is part of a clinical trial.

"This drug is new — known as a triple agonist (GLP-1, GIP and glucagon receptor agonist)," he said. "[It] has been linked potentially to depression and suicidal thoughts, as have the GLP-1 drugs, where some studies have shown increased psychiatric risks, so there is a potential link here."

What is retatrutide?

The drug has received the nickname "GLP-3" because it targets the three hormones, which experts suggest could lead to more substantial weight loss.

Lilly announced results from its phase 3 trial TRIUMPH-4 in December, which tested retatrutide’s effect on weight loss and other health conditions.

Participants with obesity and knee arthritis who took a 12-mg dose of retatrutide saw an average weight loss of 71.8 lbs (28.7%) at 68 weeks.

"We believe retatrutide could become an important option for patients with significant weight loss needs and certain complications, including knee osteoarthritis," a Lilly spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Seven additional phase 3 trials for retatrutide are expected to wrap up in 2026. The drug could see FDA approval in 2027, according to GoodRx.

Despite limited data availability on the drug, the medication could also be applied to treat other conditions like type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, cardiovascular risk reduction and metabolic dysfunction, according to GoodRx and other experts.

Siegel confirmed that retatrutide's side effects can be similar to other GLP-1s, including gastrointestinal symptoms and other rare reactions like pancreatitis, gallstones and heart arrhythmia.

Philip Rabito, M.D., a specialist in endocrinology, weight loss and wellness in New York City, shared in a previous interview with Fox News Digital that this new class of weight-loss drugs is positioned to "approach bariatric surgery level outcomes" — although it doesn't come without risks.

"The novel glucagon‑agonist component introduces less‑understood long‑term safety considerations, so it is imperative that patients are followed closely by healthcare professionals experienced with this class of medicines, with cautious, stepwise use, despite the impressive efficacy," he cautioned.

The mental health connection

The potential link between mental health symptoms and weight-loss drugs is most likely due to the impact on the brain's reward system, according to Siegel.

"Dopamine, serotonin and norepinephrine affect mood and appetite, reduce cravings and can have a positive effect on mood, but also can be negative," he said. "Somewhat unpredictable."

Dr. Peter Balazs, a hormone and weight-loss specialist in New York and New Jersey, noted that any presentation of significant depressive symptoms, particularly those including "psychotic features and suicidal ideation," requires a full clinical evaluation.

"It is essential to understand the patient's complete medical and psychiatric history, including other medical conditions, precise weight change dynamics, concomitant medications and psychosocial stressors," he said. "Major depressive episodes are multifactorial — attributing them to a single agent without this context is premature."

Any individual experiencing these symptoms should "seek immediate professional help," Balazs said.

"We are still learning about the psychiatric effects of these medications, even the ones that have already been approved," he added.

Bunnie's age would typically place her in the perimenopausal stage, which can include "significant fluctuations" in reproductive hormones like estrogen, Balazs noted.

"Estrogen has well-documented neuroprotective and mood-stabilizing effects," he said. "Its decline can render the brain more vulnerable to stress and dysregulation, potentially precipitating or exacerbating depressive episodes."

Obesity can also cause hormone shifts and inflammation that can interfere with normal brain function, sometimes affecting mood and emotional balance, the expert noted.

Balazs stressed that experts should be "vigilant" in monitoring symptoms of people taking these medications.

"Until a protocol is established, patients outside clinical trials should not inject these medications," he cautioned. "Dose and dose-related responses can change the whole experience."