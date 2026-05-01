'Ozempic breath' sparks questions as users report strange side effect

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Those taking GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) medications for diabetes and weight loss often experience gastrointestinal symptoms – but some lesser-known side effects have also been reported.

One of those, described as "Ozempic breath," refers to "a fishy smell in burps or bad breath," Neha Lalani, MD, an endocrinologist based in Lakeway, Texas, told Healthline.

Bad breath (clinically known as halitosis) is not included in the listed side effects for popular semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Monjouro, Zepbound) medications.

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This potential side effect appears to be shaping consumers’ spending habits. The Hershey CEO recently shared during an earnings call that the popularity of GLP-1 drugs has led to people purchasing gum and mint products to freshen their breath, per reports.

There is currently no peer-reviewed research confirming that these medications cause bad breath or explaining a clear mechanism behind it.

Even so, numerous users have shared their experience with "Ozempic breath" on social media.

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"This is mortifying lol. I even brushed my teeth and gargled with mouthwash and I'm [still] smelling it. It literally smells like a dirty drain or sewage," one user shared.

"I feel like I need to brush my teeth all the time. The sulfur burps were temporary but DISGUSTING," another person wrote.

Dr. Sue Decotiis, a New York City-based physician specializing in medical weight loss and hormone optimization, confirmed that bad breath can result from dehydration, gastric reflux, medication side effects and unhealthy gut flora.

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"Even at moderate doses, GLP medications require about a gallon of still water daily to support fat metabolism and maintain proper hydration," she told Fox News Digital. "Very few patients do this or are advised to do so."

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"A well-balanced probiotic containing multiple species may be helpful, especially if reflux persists," Decotiis advised. "Additionally, adequate protein and fiber intake support gastrointestinal health and promote a healthy gut microbiome."

Some users did share tips that seemed to help curb the issue.

"My mouth feels, tastes and smells better when I’m constantly drinking water," one person shared on Reddit.

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"Cut out greasy food from your daily diet. Most processed food too, if possible. And it should go away," another user recommended. Others have had some luck with antacids and fiber supplements.

Anyone experiencing persistent bad breath or unusual digestive symptoms while taking a GLP-1 medication should consult a doctor for evaluation and recommended next steps.

Fox News Digital reached out to Novo Nordisk for comment.