The surprising ways foods can change body odor, according to experts

It’s no secret that certain foods give off certain scents, but the way they interact with the gut, skin and other parts of the body can also change people's body odor.

Developing research from Europe has found that the human aroma carries biological information about health, age and genetic compatibility — and can also signal attraction to others.

In a BBC report, Lina Begdache, an assistant professor of health and wellness studies at the State University of New York at Binghamton, revealed how food impacts body odor on a biological level.

As foods are digested, the interaction between their chemicals and bacteria in the gut releases gases that can result in bad breath, also known as halitosis.

As the chemical components of food are metabolized, some are perspired through the skin, interacting with bacteria and creating a different smell, according to the expert.

Foods that are the "most pungent" contain sulfur as a common ingredient.

The pungent culprits — and surprising exceptions

Cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower are all "heavily packed with sulfurous compounds," U.K. nutritional therapist Kerry Beeson told BBC.

Foods in the Allium family, like garlic and onions, can also impact the scent of one's breath and sweat.

While garlic may cause breath to smell bad, some research in the last decade suggests that it could make sweat smell more attractive.

Since garlic has antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, this may make the scent in men more "pleasant" to women, study researcher Jan Havlíček, of Charles University in the Czech Republic, told BBC.

Other vegetables, like asparagus, are known to cause smelly sweat and urine due to a compound called asparagusic acid, as well as sulfur, BBC reported.

The volatility of sulfur compounds promotes more dispersion into the air, leading to a stench that can last more than five hours, according to research from the American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics.

But a study published in the journal Chemical Senses suggested that not everyone can smell the asparagus odor in urine, depending on genetics.

Australian research from 2017 found that, generally, men who eat more fruits and vegetables are "significantly associated" with a more pleasant-smelling sweat of floral, fruity, sweet and medicinal quality, according to female testers.

Self-reported dietary data also revealed that fat, meat, egg and tofu consumption led to more pleasant-smelling sweat, while a higher intake of carbs produces less pleasant sweat.

When meat, fish and alcohol make scents worse

Meat and fish can produce a "distinct" body odor because animal proteins can interact with skin bacteria when broken down and excreted, Beeson told BBC.

Fish and beans contain a strong-smelling compound called trimethylamine, which can lead to a rare syndrome called trimethylaminuria, or "fish odor syndrome."

More of Havlíček's research from 2006 studied men who ate meat for two weeks compared to those who did not eat meat. Their scent was then rated by women.

The men on meat-free diets were rated more attractive on average, as well as more pleasant and less intense.

"To our surprise, those who were eating meat smelled slightly worse than when they were not eating meat," Havlíček told BBC. "It's something that was not common during our evolution, to eat meat every day."

According to Begdache, consuming large amounts of alcohol can cause sweat and the gastrointestinal tract to smell, due to a liver-released compound called acetaldehyde.

Alcohol also dehydrates and reduces saliva flow, leading to more bacteria festering in the mouth and increased risk of bad breath.

For coffee and tea drinkers, Beeson noted that caffeine can stimulate the apocrine glands, which produces sweat in the armpits and groin, potentially resulting in stronger body odor.

Diet, hydration and the path to a fresher scent

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Los Angeles-based registered dietitian nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein noted that specific diets, such as keto, can yield "smelly and metallic" breath.

This can occur when someone follows a high-fat, moderate-protein, low- to no-carb diet.

"When your body breaks down fat for energy in a state of ketosis, it naturally produces different chemicals, including acetone, also known as nail polish remover," she said, which is how many people describe the smell when following a strict keto diet.

Muhlstein reiterated that bad breath is usually caused by odorous bacteria, so indulging in probiotic-rich foods that improve the microbiome of the mouth and body, like yogurt and kefir, can potentially help.

Staying hydrated is also key to suppressing unpleasant smells, according to the expert.

"Odorous breath and body odor could be a sign of dehydration because the bacteria in your body is more concentrated, and therefore more smelly, so drinking more water and staying hydrated with electrolytes may help," she said.

"Adding things like mint leaves or ginger to your water can have additional benefits, because they can add more antimicrobial elements and provide a fresh scent."