Ozempic users report surprising cravings for certain smells: Here's what to know

While Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs have been shown to have myriad benefits, they can also present some unwelcome effects, primarily nausea, vomiting and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Some are also reporting changes in their sense of smell — sometimes referred to as "Ozempic smell" — as one of the lesser-known side effects of GLP-1 medications.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that people taking these drugs could be suddenly drawn to sugary perfumes and scents, possibly even craving them.

Some users on Reddit have reported unexpected cravings and appreciations for perfumes.

"I started semaglutide in April last year and have lost 80lbs and gained a newfound appreciation for fragrances," wrote one user.

Another user replied, "My scent obsession started when I started my shots…"

GLP-1 receptor agonists work by imitating the natural hormone GLP-1, which helps to regulate blood sugar and maintains a feeling of fullness.

Originally created as an agent to treat diabetes, the class of medications has become a popular weight-loss solution.

The regions that control people's senses of taste and smell are also primary sources of this natural hormone, studies have shown.

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health and Fox News senior medical analyst, says that while he hasn’t observed this phenomenon in his own patients, the medications do alter digestion.

"I have seen an increase in reflux and burping related to delayed gastric emptying with these drugs," he told Fox News Digital.

"This can lead to an acidic or sour taste, which could theoretically affect smell as well."

The reported side effect aligns with another trend: Gourmand fragrances (sweet-smelling, sugary perfume scents like cake batter and caramel) are rising in popularity, as reported by Forbes.

The gourmand fragrance market has been rising in recent years, and is expected to exceed $35 billion in 2025, market research shows.

Searches for "caramel perfume" in particular are expected to grow by 42% this year.

So far, no specific studies have determined what link, if any, GLP-1 medications have to proclivity for sugary perfumes.

"This [effect] would be in a relatively small number of cases," Siegel said, referring to patients who develop an olfactory sweet tooth.

Further research is required to investigate the potential link between GLP-1 medications and changes in perception of the way people taste and smell, he noted.