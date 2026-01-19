Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health

3 simple lifestyle changes could add almost a decade to your life, research shows

Tiny tweaks to sleep, exercise and diet combine for major lifespan gains, study finds

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
close
Longevity researcher shares secrets of the world’s ‘blue zones’ Video

Longevity researcher shares secrets of the world’s ‘blue zones’

Dan Buettner, an American author, explorer and longevity researcher who first coined the term "blue zone," embarked on a mission to find out how people are living to 100 in certain parts of the world.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A few small changes to your daily routine could add years to your life.

Combined shifts in sleep, exercise and diet may significantly extend lifespan and years spent in good health, according to a new study published in The Lancet.

Researchers at the University of Sydney analyzed data from 59,078 adults in the U.K. Biobank. Their sleep patterns and physical activity were measured via wearables, and their diet was assessed through a questionnaire.

SLEEP PATTERNS COULD PREDICT RISK FOR DEMENTIA, CANCER AND STROKE, STUDY SUGGESTS

The analysis estimated how changes in these behaviors affected lifespan and healthspan (years lived without major chronic diseases compared to those with less healthy patterns).

Woman holding a healthy Greek salad plate

Diet improvement could include an additional half-serving of vegetables or 1.5 servings of whole grains per day. (iStock)

When combined, the following changes to sleep, movement and diet were correlated to about one extra year of life.

  1. An extra five minutes of sleep per day
  2. An extra two minutes of moderate physical activity per day, added to a workout regimen or general movement
  3. Slight improvement of diet quality or a five-point increase in diet quality score

This diet improvement could include an additional half-serving of vegetables or 1.5 servings of whole grains per day, the researchers noted.

MISSING SLEEP MAY TAKE A HIDDEN TOLL ON YOUR BRAIN AND LONGEVITY, RESEARCH REVEALS

A combined improvement of 24 extra minutes of sleep per day, 3.7 extra minutes of exercise and a 23-point increase in diet quality was associated with four additional years of life.

Adjusting all three behaviors at the same time was shown to have the strongest benefit, contributing to about a nine-year increase in lifespan, according to the findings.

couple sleeping in bed

An extra five minutes of sleep could add a year to your life, the study suggested. (iStock)

"Our findings suggest that very small, likely achievable, combined changes in SPAN behaviors may offer a powerful and feasible public health opportunity for improving lifespan for at least a year, while slightly larger behavioral changes may be required to stave off chronic disease altogether for several years," the researchers concluded.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

They cautioned that additional studies are necessary before integrating these findings into public health practice.

A similar study, published in The Lancet on the same day, also revealed that making small changes in movement contributes to lower mortality risk.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Engaging in five extra minutes per day of moderate physical activity, like walking, was associated with a 10% death reduction for adults who typically average about 17 minutes of daily activity, the research found. The risk reduction was 6% in less active adults.

Couple walking dog

Reducing sedentary time by 30 minutes per day can reduce death risk by 7%. (iStock)

The study, which included 135,000 adults across Sweden, the U.S. and the U.K., also found that reducing sedentary time by 30 minutes per day contributed to a 7% death reduction in adults who spend 10 hours being sedentary per day.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Those who spend about 12 hours sedentary could experience a 3% decrease in death risk when that time was reduced by 30 minutes.

The greatest benefit was shown when the least active 20% of the study population increased physical activity by five minutes a day, the study found.

Woman doing yoga in the park

"Our findings suggest that very small, likely achievable, combined changes in SPAN behaviors may offer a powerful and feasible public health opportunity for improving lifespan for at least a year." (iStock)

Overall, the study revealed that adding 10 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per day was associated with a 15% reduction in all deaths among most adults, while a one-hour reduction in sedentary time was connected to a 13% death rate reduction.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

This study also had some limitations, the researchers acknowledged. Because it was observational in design, it could only show associations, and did not prove that increased activity or reduced sedentary time directly caused lower mortality. It also relied partly on self-reported data, and other external factors could have influenced the results.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue