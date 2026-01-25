Nearly 90% of Americans at risk of silent disease — here's what to know

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

America’s heart health is improving in one key way, but a newly defined syndrome is raising alarms.

The findings come from the American Heart Association (AHA), which reported improvements in life expectancy and fewer heart attacks and strokes compared to 2023.

New to this year’s report is a focus on cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome, a framework that examines interconnected risks tied to heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes and obesity.

The AHA estimates that nearly 90% of U.S. adults have at least one component of CKM syndrome.

While fewer Americans are dying from cardiovascular events, experts warn the prevalence of these risk factors could drive future disease if left unaddressed.

The data show the impact is not evenly distributed across age groups.

"We see a mixed report with some good news and some concerning news," Dr. Bradley Serwer, an interventional cardiologist and chief medical officer at VitalSolution, told Fox News Digital.

Stroke deaths increased among certain age groups, including an 8.3% rise among adults ages 25 to 34 and an 18.2% increase among people over age 85, according to the AHA.

The data also showed increases in high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity among children and adolescents ages 2 to 19.

Serwer said the rise in stroke deaths among younger adults is particularly concerning because it reflects long-term risk that can build silently over time.

He noted prevention strategies aimed at lowering cardiovascular risk.

The AHA promotes a comprehensive prevention strategy known as "Life’s Essential 8," which focuses on eight modifiable components of cardiovascular health, Serwer explained.

The eight elements include a healthy diet, participation in physical activity, avoidance of nicotine, healthy sleep, healthy weight, and healthy levels of blood lipids, blood glucose and blood pressure.

He noted that improving those factors could prevent up to 40% of annual all-cause and cardiovascular deaths among adults.

"It is not good enough to sit back and celebrate a reduction in heart attacks and strokes," Serwer said. "We have to look aggressively at the data regarding our youth and target ways to combat childhood obesity, high blood pressure and metabolic syndromes which will manifest as cardiovascular disease down the road."