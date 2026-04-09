Divorce boom may follow use of Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs, experts warn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The exploding popularity of GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy is often hailed as a public health triumph, but one potential side effect may be flying under the radar.

The risk of divorce increases as weight drops, according to historical data from bariatric surgery patients.

Some experts believe that the same pattern could occur as more people "take the jab" and decide to call it quits on their marriages.

STUDY REVEALS HOW RAPIDLY WEIGHT COMES BACK AFTER QUITTING OBESITY MEDICATIONS

Per-Arne Svensson, a professor at the Institute of Health and Care Sciences in Sweden, studies the link between weight loss and relationship status. While these drugs have many metabolic benefits, he warns that the social fallout is very real.

"The effect likely unfolds in several stages," Svensson told Fox News Digital. "First, a substantial amount of weight must be lost, which typically occurs within the first year. Subsequently, changes in relationship dynamics may begin to emerge, followed by the legal processes associated with divorce."

This observation aligns with previous studies that found patients who underwent bariatric surgery were twice as likely to get a divorce compared to the general population.

STOPPING GLP-1 DRUGS LIKE OZEMPIC ERODES HEART HEALTH BENEFITS QUICKLY, NEW STUDY FINDS

In addition to helping with diabetes control and weight management, GLP-1s have also been found to help break unhealthy, reward-seeking habits like drinking and smoking.

However, Svensson said the cause of these splits isn't necessarily a change in a patient’s temperament or brain chemistry. Instead, he points to the psychological and social shifts that accompany a new physique.

"Weight loss itself may increase a sense of autonomy or confidence, potentially empowering individuals to leave unhealthy relationships," he told Fox News Digital.

Many patients report that their lifestyles change substantially after weight loss, "often involving greater social engagement and increased attention from others," the doctor added.

GREATER WEIGHT LOSS PROMISED BY HIGHER-DOSE WEGOVY SHOT, NOW APPROVED BY FDA

If a partner is unable to adapt to this more outgoing version of their spouse, the friction can cause rifts.

A 2013 study supports this "relationship tension" theory, finding that when one partner loses significant weight while the other remains the same, it can lead to feelings of insecurity and criticism from the partner who didn't change.

"Currently, surgery leads to greater average weight loss, and its impact on relationships is therefore likely to be more pronounced," Svensson said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"However, as newer, more effective medications are developed, we may soon see comparable levels of weight loss to those achieved with surgery."

"Weight loss itself may increase a sense of autonomy or confidence, potentially empowering individuals to leave unhealthy relationships."

Svensson noted that weight loss doesn't have to mean "date loss."

"Among individuals who are single, the likelihood of forming a new relationship also increases substantially after weight loss," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"While it may be somewhat discouraging to acknowledge the role of appearance in partner selection, finding a new romantic partner is nevertheless one of the most significant events in a person’s life."

To mitigate the risk of a split, Svensson suggests that couples take a collaborative approach to health.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

If one partner is pursuing wellness goals, involving the spouse in healthy lifestyle changes — such as diet and exercise — can create a shared journey rather than one that pulls the couple apart, according to the expert.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"There may be clear advantages to partners undertaking weight-loss treatment together," provided that both have a clinical need, Svensson added.

Fox News Digital reached out to GLP-1 manufacturers requesting comment.