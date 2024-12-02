Cyber Monday deals on health and wellness gifts: Check out these hot products on sale

The holiday shopping season has begun, with Cyber Monday deals for everyone on your list.

This year’s offers include some hot wellness items at a discount for oral hygiene, sleep health and more.

Here are some picks to boost the well-being of not just the gift-giver but of loved ones as well.

CYBER MONDAY DEALS ON TRAVEL GIFTS: SEE THESE PRACTICAL PICKS

Check out this list.

Hatch Sunrise Alarm Clock, $144.44, Amazon.com

The Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock includes a sound machine and a smart light.

This product gained popularity for its circadian rhythm support, as the clock is programmed to wake users gently with a gradual sunrise plus nature-inspired sounds.

DO WOMEN NEED MORE SLEEP THAN MEN? HERE'S WHAT EXPERTS THINK

The clock can also provide guided meditation and sleep stories for a sounder night’s sleep.

The Hatch Alarm Clock is currently being sold on Amazon at a 15% discount.

Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser, $59, Amazon.com

Water flossers have become a dentist-recommended tool for maintaining good oral hygiene.

The Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser has a 360-degree rotating tip that shoots pressurized water between the teeth for a safer way to floss.

‘I’M A DENTIST – HERE'S WHY YOU SHOULD NEVER KEEP YOUR TOOTHBRUSH NEAR THE TOILET'

The product removes up to 99.9% of plaque bacteria, which can cause gingivitis, cavities and bad breath, Waterpik notes.

The Waterpik Water Flosser is currently discounted by 41% on Amazon.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs, $22.35, Amazon.com

Taking care of our ears is essential for preventing hearing loss as we age.

Audiologists recommend wearing ear plugs to protect the ears in loud settings, and these stylish and reusable ear plugs are on sale this Cyber Monday.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs come in nine different colors, with varying tips to ensure a custom fit.

Designed to reduce up to 24 dB of noise, these ear plugs are also recommended for sleep, relaxation and travel.

HEARING LOSS IS BIGGEST DISABILITY AMONG MILITARY VETERANS, EXPERT SAYS

The Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs are available on Amazon at a 20% discount.

Touchland Hand Sanitizer Mist, $11.20, Amazon.com

It’s cold and flu season – which means hand sanitizer should always be "on hand."

Touchland’s Hand Sanitizer Mist has been trending for its various scents, unique packaging and spray function.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

The 1-ounce fluid hand sanitizer helps kill germs, while also moisturizing the skin and promoting elasticity.

Available in rosewater and lily of the valley scents, Touchland’s Hand Sanitizer Mists are 30% off on Amazon.

Theragun Relief Handheld Massage Gun, $119, Amazon.com

For those who exercise frequently or need a quick massage, Theragun can help ease daily pains, loosen stiff muscles and improve circulation.

The Theragun Handheld Massage Gun comes with three attachments to target specific areas of the body and moves at three speeds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The tool is currently available on Amazon at a 20% Cyber Monday discount.