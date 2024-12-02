Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Holiday Gift Guide

Cyber Monday deals on health and wellness gifts: Check out these hot products on sale

For Cyber Monday deals, here are 5 health and wellness gift ideas for the whole family on Amazon

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
close
Here are the 7 best Cyber Monday deals this year Video

Here are the 7 best Cyber Monday deals this year

Kurt 'CyberGuy' Knutsson joins 'Fox & Friends' to showcase some of this year's best Cyber Monday deals. 

The holiday shopping season has begun, with Cyber Monday deals for everyone on your list.

This year’s offers include some hot wellness items at a discount for oral hygiene, sleep health and more.

Here are some picks to boost the well-being of not just the gift-giver but of loved ones as well.

CYBER MONDAY DEALS ON TRAVEL GIFTS: SEE THESE PRACTICAL PICKS

Check out this list. 

woman wrapping a present near her christmas tree

Consider putting these health and wellness products under your tree this year. (iStock)

Hatch Sunrise Alarm Clock, $144.44, Amazon.com

hatch sunrise alarm clock

The Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock can guide users through meditation and sleep stories. (Amazon.com)

The Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock includes a sound machine and a smart light.

This product gained popularity for its circadian rhythm support, as the clock is programmed to wake users gently with a gradual sunrise plus nature-inspired sounds.

DO WOMEN NEED MORE SLEEP THAN MEN? HERE'S WHAT EXPERTS THINK

The clock can also provide guided meditation and sleep stories for a sounder night’s sleep.

The Hatch Alarm Clock is currently being sold on Amazon at a 15% discount.

Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser, $59, Amazon.com

waterpik water flosser

The Waterpik water flosser can remove up to 99.9% of plaque bacteria. (Amazon.com)

Water flossers have become a dentist-recommended tool for maintaining good oral hygiene.

The Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser has a 360-degree rotating tip that shoots pressurized water between the teeth for a safer way to floss.

‘I’M A DENTIST – HERE'S WHY YOU SHOULD NEVER KEEP YOUR TOOTHBRUSH NEAR THE TOILET'

The product removes up to 99.9% of plaque bacteria, which can cause gingivitis, cavities and bad breath, Waterpik notes.

The Waterpik Water Flosser is currently discounted by 41% on Amazon.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs, $22.35, Amazon.com

loop quiet 2 ear plugs

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs are said to reduce up to 24 dB of noise. (Amazon.com)

Taking care of our ears is essential for preventing hearing loss as we age.

Audiologists recommend wearing ear plugs to protect the ears in loud settings, and these stylish and reusable ear plugs are on sale this Cyber Monday.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs come in nine different colors, with varying tips to ensure a custom fit.

Designed to reduce up to 24 dB of noise, these ear plugs are also recommended for sleep, relaxation and travel.

HEARING LOSS IS BIGGEST DISABILITY AMONG MILITARY VETERANS, EXPERT SAYS

The Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs are available on Amazon at a 20% discount.

Touchland Hand Sanitizer Mist, $11.20, Amazon.com

touchland hand sanitizer

Touchland’s Hand Sanitizer Mists in select scents are now 30% off on Amazon. (Amazon.com)

It’s cold and flu season – which means hand sanitizer should always be "on hand."

Touchland’s Hand Sanitizer Mist has been trending for its various scents, unique packaging and spray function.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

The 1-ounce fluid hand sanitizer helps kill germs, while also moisturizing the skin and promoting elasticity.

Available in rosewater and lily of the valley scents, Touchland’s Hand Sanitizer Mists are 30% off on Amazon.

Theragun Relief Handheld Massage Gun, $119, Amazon.com

theragun massage gun

The Theragun Handheld Massage Gun comes with three attachments to target specific areas of the body. (Amazon.com)

For those who exercise frequently or need a quick massage, Theragun can help ease daily pains, loosen stiff muscles and improve circulation.

The Theragun Handheld Massage Gun comes with three attachments to target specific areas of the body and moves at three speeds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The tool is currently available on Amazon at a 20% Cyber Monday discount.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.