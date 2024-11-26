Expand / Collapse search
Sleep Disorders

Do women need more sleep than men? Here’s what experts think

Sleep doctors reveal the specific challenges women face in getting the rest they need

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
Sleep is important for everyone – but do women require more than men?

This has been an ongoing discussion among researchers and medical experts, as they weigh the various biological factors that come into play.

Sleep expert Dr. Wendy Troxel, RAND Corporation senior behavioral specialist and a licensed clinical psychologist in Utah, said the idea that women need significantly more sleep than men is "often overstated."

Research has shown that the difference between men and women is "rather minimal," as women only need about 11 to 13 more minutes of sleep, Troxel told Fox News Digital.

man and woman sleeping in a bedroom

In addition to insomnia, women are more likely to experience other sleep disorders, like restless leg syndrome, which can compromise sleep quality. (iStock)

"This exaggeration can pressure women to focus on hitting a specific number of sleep hours, potentially at the expense of sleep quality," she said.

"This is problematic, as women are already at twice the risk of having insomnia compared to men."

Sleep medicine physician Dr. William Lu, medical director at Dreem Health in San Francisco, said women do tend to sleep more than men — about 10 to 20 more minutes per night, studies show.

"However, we don’t know for certain if it is because women need more sleep or because men don’t sleep enough," he told Fox News Digital.

"If the reason is that women need more sleep, hormones are very likely to play an important factor." 

‘Ultimate self-care’

Troxel said she considers sleep to be the "ultimate self-care for women, yet it's often the first thing sacrificed amid life's many demands."

As women face about twice the risk of depression as men, it is especially important for them to maintain healthy sleep schedules to support their mental health and well-being, she noted.

A uncomfortable pregnant mother trying to rest at home, lying on her couch holding her head.

It may be difficult for pregnant women to find a comfortable sleeping position, which can impact sleep quality, an expert said. (iStock)

"More broadly, quality sleep can support brain health, relationship health and overall physical health, including reducing the risk of heart disease," the expert said.

Proper sleep can also help women better manage stress, maintain a healthy weight and boost immune strength.

How much sleep is enough?

Sleep duration is "very dependent on the individual," according to Lu.

"Get enough sleep that you feel rested and refreshed," he advised. "Too many people focus on the specific amount of sleep needed and not about how they feel after waking up."

"As a general rule of thumb, women can aim to get around 7.5 hours of sleep per night."

Woman sleeping in

Studies show that women tend to sleep up to 20 minutes more than men per day. (iStock)

Dr. Navya Mysore, medical director for the online health care platform Nurx, suggested that both men and women need about seven to nine hours of sleep per night.

"Too many people focus on the specific amount of sleep needed and not about how they feel after waking up."

"It’s hard to pinpoint exactly how much more sleep a woman may need compared to men, as there are so many factors that can influence the quality of sleep — like stress levels, sleep hygiene habits, exercise, diet and alcohol," New York-based Mysore told Fox News Digital.

"If you have a better quality of sleep, you may need closer to seven hours per night versus a person with a poorer quality of sleep, who needs closer to nine hours," she added.

Troxel agreed that instead of just focusing on sleep duration, men and women should be encouraged to "optimize all aspects of sleep health."

This includes duration, quality and consistent sleep-wake patterns throughout the week, she said.

Sleep challenges affecting women

Women face more frequent hormonal changes, which Troxel said can lead to fragmented sleep and a higher risk of insomnia, especially during menstrual cycles, pregnancy and menopause.

"Around 60% of women experience sleep disturbances during the menopausal transition, yet these symptoms often go untreated, which can have a significant negative impact on quality of life," she said. 

Lu added that in the weeks leading up to a woman’s period, she may feel increasingly tired and require more sleep.

woman sits in bed with coffee early in the morning

A person with better sleep quality will require fewer hours of sleep per night, an expert noted. (iStock)

In the second half of the menstrual cycle (or the luteal phase), progesterone levels rise, which can make women feel sleepier and may lead to poorer quality of sleep, according to Mysore.

Pregnancy can also cause sleep difficulties.

"Many [pregnant] women have a hard time falling or staying asleep, which can lead to them feeling more tired during the day," Lu said. 

Woman suffering from hot flash in bed

"Effective non-drug treatments for insomnia are available, and it's crucial to ensure these options are accessible to all women," a sleep expert said. (iStock)

"There are also increased risks of obstructive sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome during pregnancy, which can factor into sleep quality."

Symptoms of menopause, like hot flashes, can also cause sleep disruptions.

"Around 60% of women experience sleep disturbances during the menopausal transition, yet these symptoms often go untreated."

Both experts added that women fulfilling traditional caregiving roles and societal expectations while working can also contribute to sleep disruptions and added stress.

Those experiencing consistent sleep challenges should see a medical provider for recommendations.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.