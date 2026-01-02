Missing sleep may take a hidden toll on your brain and longevity, research reveals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Missing out on adequate sleep could be taking years off your life.

New research from the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), published in the journal Sleep Advances, found that poor sleep may shorten life expectancy more than other lifestyle factors like diet, exercise and loneliness.

The researchers analyzed nationwide CDC survey data, identifying trends associated with average life expectancy by county, according to a press release.

The study found that lack of adequate sleep led to higher mortality risk in every U.S. state and was the top behavioral driver compared to other factors, only behind smoking.

Senior study author Andrew McHill, Ph.D., associate professor and director of the Sleep, Chronobiology, and Health Laboratory in the OHSU School of Nursing, noted in a statement that he did not expect sleep to be "so strongly correlated" to life expectancy.

"We’ve always thought sleep is important, but this research really drives that point home: People really should strive to get seven to nine hours of sleep, if at all possible," he said.

"This research shows that we need to prioritize sleep at least as much as we do [in] what we eat or how we exercise."

In a previous interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Daniel Amen, psychiatrist and owner of Amen Clinics in California, emphasized how important sleep is for brain function and longevity.

"Sleep is so important," he said. "When you sleep, your brain cleans and washes itself. And if you don't sleep seven to nine hours at night, your brain looks older than you are — there's less blood flow, and it increases inflammation in the brain."

"Your brain doesn't have enough time to get rid of the toxins that build up during the day."

Lack of adequate sleep can lead to poor decisions and foster toxic cycles, the doctor warned.

"If your brain has less activity in the front part, not only are you tired, but you're also hungrier, and you're more likely to not make the best decisions," he said.

"Which, of course, will stress you out, and then you won't sleep well the next night."

One small change to promote longevity and brain health is to try getting to bed 15 minutes earlier, Amen suggested.

"Really be purposeful about not being distracted by Netflix or your phone," he said.

"And when you get up in the morning, say to yourself, ‘Today is going to be a great day.’ The more positive you are, the better your brain."