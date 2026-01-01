6 pillars of a healthier lifestyle in 2026, from experts on staying young

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

About 30% of Americans make at least one New Year’s resolution, statistics show, generally focused on exercising, eating healthier and losing weight.

However, less than 10% of people stick with their resolutions throughout the year, with nearly a quarter quitting in the first week.

To boost the success rate of resolutions, two doctors recommend pivoting from "quick fixes" and focusing more on science-based ways to achieve long-term wellness.

Dr. Shai Efrati, a leading expert in brain health and longevity, and Dr. Joseph Maroon, an 84-year-old NFL neurosurgeon and superager, shared the following six tips with Fox News Digital.

No. 1: Don’t retire early

Retirement can potentially accelerate physical and cognitive decline, Efrati warned, especially if it means withdrawing from meaningful activity.

"Research consistently shows that continued engagement in work — whether full-time, part-time or even purpose-driven projects — is associated with better cognitive resilience, cardiovascular health and overall longevity," the doctor, who is founder and director of the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, told Fox News Digital.

Continuing to seek out mental and social challenges stimulates brain metabolism, neuroplasticity and vascular health, according to Efrati, who also serves as chair of the medical advisory board at Aviv Clinics, which operates in Florida and Tel Aviv.

"In other words, staying professionally active keeps the brain ‘in training,’ much like exercise does for muscles," he said. "The key isn’t working longer out of obligation; it’s staying engaged in something that challenges and fulfills you."

No. 2: Balance stress levels

Maroon, professor of neurological surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, emphasizes the importance of managing stress for optimal wellness.

"The key is to balance priorities — work, family and friends, spirituality and regular exercise — to reduce chronic stress, which I’ve seen contribute to poor sleep, anxiety and cardiovascular issues," he shared.

"In my experience, this ‘stress balance’ is a key to health and longevity and may also help lower the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s."

No. 3: Find a sense of purpose

"A strong sense of purpose is one of the most powerful, and underestimated, predictors of longevity," Efrati said.

Studies show that people who have meaningful pursuits have lower levels of chronic inflammation and a reduced risk of early death, the doctor noted.

"Purpose activates both psychological and biological pathways. It influences stress regulation, immune balance and even cellular repair mechanisms," the expert said.

"Whether purpose comes from work, family, creativity, service or learning, it acts as a biological stabilizer, giving the body a reason to invest in long-term maintenance and repair."

No. 4: Embrace spirituality

Research suggests that "regular spiritual or communal practice" is linked to a reduced risk of early death, according to Maroon, who is also author of "Square One: A Simple Guide To A Balanced Life."

"I believe it can be an important contributor to overall well-being," he said, adding it’s also been linked to lower rates of depression.

"Whether through faith, service or a consistent community routine, these practices can provide connection, perspective and resilience at a time of year that can be emotionally challenging for many," the doctor said.

No. 5: Treat food as fuel

Efrati says food should be viewed not merely as calories, but as fuel for cellular energy production and repair.

"Diets rich in whole, unprocessed foods, particularly the Mediterranean diet, provide the nutrients that support mitochondrial function, vascular health and brain metabolism," he said.

"The goal isn’t restriction, it’s nourishment — supplying the body with what it needs to repair, adapt and thrive over time."

The doctor recommends incorporating leafy greens, berries, legumes, nuts, olive oil, and fatty fish like salmon, which deliver antioxidants, polyphenols, omega-3 fatty acids and essential micronutrients that reduce inflammation and support longevity at the cellular level.

No. 6: Use sleep as a foundation

Maroon, who is also the medical consultant of the Pittsburgh Steelers, considers quality sleep a "cornerstone of brain health and longevity."

"When you sleep well, you support healthy metabolism and immune function, and you also improve mood, focus and stress resilience," he said.

"Just as important, good sleep makes it easier to maintain the daily habits that protect long-term health, including better nutrition, regular exercise and more consistent decision-making."

Adults should get between seven and nine hours of sleep nightly to support brain, immune and cardiovascular health, according to medical experts.