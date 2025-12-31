Oprah joins wave of celebrities who revealed dramatic weight loss in 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Celebrities have been striving for health in 2025, with many dropping significant amounts of weight — in many cases with the help of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic.

Below are four A-list stars who shared their weight-loss journeys this year, with or without the help of prescription drugs.

No. 1: Oprah Winfrey

Long-time talk show host Oprah Winfrey was recently featured in an exclusive interview with People Magazine, during which she discussed her weight loss and her new book, "Enough: Your Health, Your Weight and What It’s Like to Be Free."

Winfrey, 71, began taking a GLP-1 medication in 2023 but attempted to quit just six months in to see if she could lose weight without it. Regardless of her diet and exercise routines, the media mogul said she still gained back 20 pounds after stopping the drug.

"It's going to be a lifetime thing," she shared. "I'm on high blood pressure medication, and if I go off the high blood pressure medication, my blood pressure is going to go up. The same thing is true now, I realize, with these medications. I’ve proven to myself [that] I need it."

Winfrey revealed that her default weight, at 211 pounds, was not healthy, as she was pre-diabetic and had high cholesterol.

The author told People that she injects a GLP-1 weekly, and has also paid out of pocket for friends who could not afford the drug.

Winfrey added that the absence of food noise "has given me a quiet strength that comes with everything I do. Everything is just calmer and stronger."

Regardless of GLP-1 access or tolerance, Winfrey encouraged those struggling with obesity that it is "not your fault."

"I want people to stop blaming [themselves] for genes and an environment [they] can’t control," she said. "I want people to have the information, whatever you choose to do with it, whether you get the medications, or whether you want to keep dieting."

No. 2: Amy Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer dropped 50 pounds after being diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome, a hormonal disorder that can cause extreme swelling, fatigue and potentially fatal complications.

Schumer's transformation sparked conversation online, to which she responded in a now-deleted Instagram post that shut down speculation about cosmetic enhancements.

"I didn’t lose 30 lbs — I lost 50," she emphasized on social media, adding that she does not get Botox or filler.

Schumer doubled down that her weight loss was not about her appearance, but about staying alive. She also confirmed that she has used the GLP-1 medication Mounjaro.

"Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary," she said. "I did it to survive. I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it and that disease has cleared."

"Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight," she added. "I’ve had plastic surgery over the years and I use [Mounjaro] … I’m pain-free. I can [play] tag with my son."

The actress also addressed her shifting hormones, saying that she’s "happy to share more if anyone has any questions about how I’m looking or feeling or where I am in my perimenopause process."

No. 3: Meghan Trainor

"All About That Bass" singer Meghan Trainor has also confronted haters for "body-shaming" her after a dramatic 60-pound weight loss.

Trainor recently told "Entertainment Tonight" that she’s "never felt better" and is taking care of her health for the first time since having her two children.

"I feel great, and that’s when people attack me," she said, noting that the criticism is only getting "louder" and "meaner." Despite the online noise, Trainor emphasized that she’s focused on her well-being.

"I’m taking care of myself," she reiterated. "I have to find a way to not be affected by that."

The singer's health journey began by eliminating gluten and dairy from her diet after finding out that she had a "leaky gut." The artist also got serious about strength training.

Trainor’s own fitness trainer, Bella Maher of Malibu Bodies, posted before-and-after photos of the pop star on Instagram, revealing how hard she worked before introducing a GLP-1 drug.

"Watching her transform from the inside out has been one of the most meaningful parts of my work," the caption reads. "She did so much of this on her own before ever introducing a GLP-1, and even after starting it, the medication was simply a support, not the reason for her results. GLP-1s can be a powerful tool, but they’re certainly not a transformation plan. SHE is the reason this worked."

No. 4: Lizzo

Singer and musician Lizzo stepped out this year with a slimmer figure, as the public speculated about her GLP-1 use.

During a discussion about Ozempic on Trisha Paytas’ "Just Trish" podcast in June, the musician shared that she had "tried everything" for weight loss.

"Ozempic works because you eat less food," she said. "It makes you feel full. So, if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same."

Lizzo shared that ending her vegan diet and eating more meat helped her stick to a caloric deficit, since she once consumed "a lot of fake meat," bread and rice.

"And I had to eat a lot of it to stay full … I was consuming 3,000 to 5,000 calories a day."

"For me, when I started eating whole foods, like beef and chicken and fish, I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of … fake things in there that weren't actually filling me up," she added.

The Grammy winner revealed that her biggest inspiration for losing weight was to alleviate the intense back pain she would feel after performing on stage.

"My body was hurting," she said. "I want to be Tina Turner. I want to be doing stadium shows when I’m 70. If my back is on this track right now, there’s no way."

Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.