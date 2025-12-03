Scientists reveal the one practice that could prevent dementia as you age

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A lack of socializing may be a major risk factor for neurological disorders in older adults.

New research from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, Australia, has considered how "social frailty" can be a predictor of dementia.

The study, published in The Journals of Gerontology, looked at data from 851 people over the age of 70 in Sydney’s suburbs who did not have dementia at the time.

ALZHEIMER'S RISK DECLINES SHARPLY WITH ONE DAILY LIFESTYLE CHANGE, RESEARCHERS SAY

The researchers evaluated social frailty using measures of social support, frequency of social interactions, sense of purpose, engagement in community or volunteer activities, and the individual's perceived social roles and connectedness, according to a press release.

Based on this analysis, participants were classified as socially frail, pre-frail or non-frail.

The participants were followed for over 12 years, undergoing neuropsychological tests every two years to diagnose any new dementia cases. The researchers adjusted for other factors like physical frailty, psychological frailty and health history.

The study concluded that social frailty was associated with a higher risk of dementia, with socially frail individuals facing about a 47% increased risk compared to those in the non-frail group.

SCIENTISTS UNCOVER HOW SOME 80-YEAR-OLDS HAVE THE MEMORY OF 50-YEAR-OLDS

In most socially frail people, the factors that were most strongly associated with this risk included low financial and family satisfaction, infrequent social contact and limited participation in social activity.

Study co-author and clinical psychologist Dr. Suraj Samtani, UNSW Sydney postdoctoral research fellow at the Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing, emphasized the consequences of aging people lacking in social connections.

"In midlife, risk factors like hearing loss and metabolic syndromes like hypertension and diabetes are very important to prevent and manage," he said in the press release. "But in late life, social isolation is the biggest risk factor for dementia."

WHY MOST PEOPLE FALL OFF A ‘HEALTH CLIFF’ AT 75 — AND 5 WAYS TO AVOID THE DROP

In an interview with Fox News Digital, co-author and postdoctoral research fellow Dr. Annabel Matison noted that the study population was "generally healthy, well-educated and Caucasian."

While the researchers would like to confirm these findings among a broader group, Matison commented that the strength of the association between socialization and cognitive decline is "noteworthy."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"We hope these findings raise awareness that poor social connections, resources and support are risk factors for dementia," she said. "We encourage older adults to stay socially active with family, friends and neighbors, and to consider volunteering."

Aging slowly and staying active

Another recent study by researchers at Cornell University found that social relationships can actually slow cellular aging.

Lead study author Anthony Ong, psychology professor and director of the Human Health Labs in the College of Human Ecology in New York, shared with Fox News Digital how the "depth and consistency" of social connection across a lifetime "matters profoundly."

"Strong social ties appear to work in the background over many years, building a more resilient body by reducing the chronic, low-grade inflammation that is a key driver of accelerated aging," he said.

In a previous interview with Fox News Digital, longevity experts David Cravit and Larry Wolf, the Canada-based authors of "The SuperAging Workbook," shared several aspects of "super-aging," including attachments to others.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

"I'm lucky enough to have been married to the same wonderful lady for almost 60 years," Wolf said. "Cultivating contact with people you love, with people you like, and expanding your social network, are all very critical."

The experts noted that mental and physical exercise are also crucial for keeping the brain young and sharp.

The ‘loneliness epidemic’

Multiple studies have shown that loneliness can be hazardous to humans' health. In fact, a previous Harvard study found that being lonely is as detrimental as smoking 15 cigarettes per day.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released an updated notice on the loneliness epidemic in September, reporting a growing decrease in social connection, especially among young people.

Psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen, founder of Amen Clinics in California, also commented on the grave impact that loneliness may have on human health.

"The number of friends people have has dropped 40% since 1990," he said in a previous interview with Fox News Digital. "Why? We're more connected online, but we're more disconnected in person."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Loneliness increases stress hormones, making you more vulnerable to anxiety and depression, and it's just bad for you," he went on.

"When you're face-to-face with actual people, your brain has to work so much harder, which ultimately is working out your brain."