4 anti-aging approaches revealed in 2025 that may help Americans live longer

On average, Americans want to live to be 91 years old, according to a recent Pew Research survey — a goal that has driven a focus on longevity-boosting practices.

Over 60% of U.S. adults use supplements, and most prioritize long-term health and wellness behaviors as part of an anti-aging approach, research has shown.

In 2025, researchers revealed the following anti-aging discoveries that may help you live a longer life.

1. Vitamin D could slow the aging process

A study by researchers at Mass General Brigham and the Medical College of Georgia discovered that taking vitamin D supplements may protect against biological aging.

Research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in May 2025 found that supplementing with daily vitamin D3 can reduce biological wear and tear equivalent to nearly three years of aging.

Three months later, researchers at Harvard confirmed this correlation with their own study published in the same journal.

Daily vitamin D3 supplementation was found to prevent the shortening of telomeres, the protective ends on chromosome strands, which is a hallmark of aging.

2. Meditation practices may boost longevity

An April 2025 study by Maharishi International University (MIU), the University of Siegen, and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences found that transcendental meditation can significantly alleviate stress and slow down aging.

The long-term meditation practice involves silently repeating a mantra in your head to achieve deep relaxation.

The study, published in the journal Biomolecules, found that participants who practiced transcendental meditation had lower expression of the genes associated with inflammation and aging.

"These results support other studies indicating that the transcendental meditation technique can reverse or remove long-lasting effects of stress," co-author Kenneth Walton, a senior researcher at MIU, previously told Fox News Digital. "Lasting effects of stress are now recognized as causing or contributing to all diseases and disorders."

3. GLP-1s are linked to reduction in mortality

A September 2025 study discovered that GLP-1 drugs, which are designed for diabetes and weight loss, could significantly reduce mortality for Americans.

Researchers at Swiss Re, a reinsurance company in Zurich, Switzerland, estimated that GLP-1 drugs could lead to a 6.4% reduction in all-cause mortality in the U.S. by 2045. In the U.K., more than a 5% reduction in mortality was projected over the same 20 years.

Obesity is one factor that has "stalled progress in life expectancy," as it is linked to 70% of the leading causes of death in high-income countries, according to the researchers.

4. Creativity and socialization could extend lifespan

In October 2025, various research investigated the impact of social engagement on longevity.

A study published in the journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity found that social relationships can slow cellular aging.

Researchers at Cornell University explored the long-term benefits of social connections on biological aging.

"We found that strong social ties can literally slow down the biological aging process," lead study author Anthony Ong previously said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "Strong social ties appear to work in the background over many years, building a more resilient body by reducing the chronic, low-grade inflammation that is a key driver of accelerated aging."

A similar study was published the same month, revealing that creative activities such as music, dance, painting and even certain video games may help keep the brain biologically younger.

Researchers from 13 countries — including teams at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland and SWPS University in Poland — analyzed brain data from more than 1,400 adults of all ages worldwide. Those who regularly pursued creative hobbies had brain patterns that appeared younger than their actual age.

Even short bursts of creative activity, such as a few weeks of strategy-based video gaming, had noticeable benefits.

Fox News Digital’s Deirdre Bardolf and Melissa Rudy contributed reporting.