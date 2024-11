"Yellowstone" actor Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau is sharing his top cooking tips for Americans who have turkey as their Thanksgiving table centerpiece.

The real-life chef has served as the on-set caterer for the show's cast and crew since Season 1 and is seen throughout the series as the Dutton family's personal chef, Gator.

Guilbeau told Fox News Digital that every year "Yellowstone" was filmed during the holiday season, he will host a dinner.

"It is my tradition to throw a big Thanksgiving feast on set because a lot of people don't have the means to do that or don't have time to go home, or maybe they are just lousy cooks."

When it comes to having the perfect turkey, some Americans may risk over or under-cooking their turkey.

Guilbeau said how the turkey will come out depends on the cooking style.

"If you're like my kin and my family, you might be frying your turkey this year," he said. "I would be willing to bet that you're going to overcook your turkey."

Guilbeau added that for the traditional person who roasts a turkey, it is common for it to be under-cooked.

"I think one of the biggest problems is it's not giving your turkey enough time to thaw completely as well as come to a good temperature before you throw it in the oven." he said.

He added, "If you pull it straight out of the icebox, and it's 33 degrees or 35 degrees, it's going to take a lot longer to cook through, and it's going to cook unevenly. I recommend pulling it out [of the fridge] a little bit early before you put it in."

When it comes to carving, having a very sharp knife is essential, and it is important to let the turkey rest after taking it out of the oven, Guilbeau said.

"You want something that's long, that's got a real comfortable grip on it and that you can get really, really, really nice and sharp, especially for a turkey, because they can be very delicate… [a knife] that you can really run down your turkey breast or has a really sharp point on it, which is great for boning and taking your legs off and your wings off."

Guilbeau said he recently launched a collaboration with New West KnifeWorks to create the Yellowstone BBQ Knife.

"The Yellowstone BBQ Knife is perfect for cutting brisket or any large cuts of meat, but it’s also a versatile 10" chef knife for all kitchen tasks," Corey Milligan, New West KnifeWorks founder and CEO, told Fox News Digital via email.

Guilbeau advises "to cut sideways across your breast instead of just straight down or else you will have a bunch of stringy turkey all over the place."

In addition to having turkey at the table, there are a few other side dishes that Guilbeau enjoys on Thanksgiving.

"Growing up in South Louisiana, sweet potatoes are a must-have. So if you have any yams or sweet potato casserole, I like mine old school with just toasted marshmallows on top," he said.

Guilbeau said he grew up with canned cranberry sauce, and it is still present on his table, but he also includes a homemade version.

Of his top sides, he says stuffing is one of the most important and, in his case, Louisiana cornbread stuffing.

Guilbeau said he always contributes a nice dish to the holiday dinner and, "the tradition of Thanksgiving is to share it with friends and family, no matter where I am."

Last year, Guilbeau released "Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Cookbook," which features 55 recipes that were inspired by and featured on the show.