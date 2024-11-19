Thanksgiving turkey cooked for 21 hours 'literally falls apart,' says Kardashian family chef

This Thanksgiving, the members of the Kardashian family who eat meat will be sitting down for a turkey that has been cooked for almost an entire day, their chef told Fox News Digital.

Chef Khristianne Uy, better known as "Chef K," is a private chef for the Kardashian family in Southern California as well as other celebrity families – and shared with Fox News Digital what she'll be serving the reality TV stars this holiday season.

"My turkey is supreme," Uy said, adding that she has full creative freedom of the "showstopper" on the table.

The turkey, she said, "cooks for 21 hours" — and by the time it's done, it's so tender that it does not need to be carved in a traditional manner.

"You can take a butter knife, you could take your hands, and it falls apart," she said. "It literally falls apart."

While Uy cooks the turkey for 21 hours, she said if there's time, she roasts it for a full 24 hours.

"It's the easiest thing," Uy told Fox News Digital. "People are like, 'Oh, brine the turkey and this and that.' No, dude."

Instead, Uy's method involves acquiring a turkey, defrosting it, "seasoning it well," putting it in an oven heated to 225 degrees Fahrenheit — and then leaving it alone.

"It's perfect," she said. "No basting, no anything."

Many members of the Kardashian family follow a plant-based or vegan diet, which creates its own special challenges during the holiday season.

To deal with this, Uy told Fox News Digital that she makes "the exact same sides, but all plant-based," essentially making two of everything.

For the plant-based "turkey," Uy will make a "good plant-based seitan turkey," she said.

Seitan is made from gluten and is used as a meat substitute.

Because the Kardashians are a large family, Uy said, she will make "maybe two or three" different proteins for the main dish at dinner on Thanksgiving.

In addition to the whole turkey, Uy will also make a ham or prime rib – but said that the final menu is subject to the approval of family matriarch Kris Jenner.

"Mrs. Jenner will have to approve everything. I become a sous chef. I'm really like the sous chef," she said.

"It’s not my Thanksgiving. It's their Thanksgiving, but I'm there for it."

The Kardashians, she said, are "all great cooks" with their own "really amazing recipes."

Lanae Brody contributed reporting to this article.