Wyoming ranchers protest Burger King's ad campaign targeting cow emissions

Burger King isn’t being treated like royalty by some ranchers.

A group of cattle ranchers in Wyoming protested against a recent Burger King ad campaign that they say painted the agricultural community in an unfair light. The ad claimed that Burger King would be using beef sourced from cows with lemongrass in their diets, which reportedly reduces methane emissions.

Ranchers in Wyoming’s Goshen County protested near a Burger King in Torrington on Friday, KPVI reports. The restaurant is reportedly a local franchise and did not support the company’s national campaign.

CALIFORNIA TACO BELL SEEKING COINS, OFFERING FREE TACOS IN EXCHANGE

The area was reportedly full of various vehicles adorned with pro-beef banners and American flags.

One of the event’s organizers, Lori Shafer, told KPVI, “Our goal is to educate the public. We all know that agriculture is struggling right now. We need to bring visibility to agriculture in a positive light; the beef industry, in particular, is taking some really hard hits right now.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Shafer continued, “Our message is meant to be positive to provide that much-needed education for the general public to know that agriculture is the mainstay of the economy in Goshen County, and has been forever.”

Goshen County is reportedly Wyoming’s top beef producer and according to locals, the beef industry is very visible in the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There’s a few beans, a few beets and other than that, everything you see revolves around the beef industry,” local Hugh Hageman explained. “The hay, the corn, all the feed that’s grown is, whether you have any beef cattle or not, our entire valley is totally for beef cattle. And we just feel like it’s time to start standing up for our industry.”