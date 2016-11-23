World's 'most expensive' drink sold at the opening of Moscow’s first ice terrace

next Image 1 of 2

And we think drinks in New York are expensive.

A Russian entrepreneur blew $50,000 for a cocktail purported to be the world's most expensive.

Andrei Melnikov bought the pricey drink, which was made with a rare Hennessy blend described as the “jewel in the crown of the Hennessy Cognac range” that was served in a glass studded with four carats of diamonds from Italian Crivelli jewelers.

It was mixed up at an event to mark the opening of Moscow's first-ever ice terrace at Reka Moscow restaurant, which opened the bar in the run-up to the Winter Olympics.

The 80-seat ice bar was created using 20 tons of Siberian ice. It comes complete with ice seats, ice bars and ice sculptures -- and has special infrared heating system to keep the guests warm.

This latest Hennessy cocktail beats out the tab for a cocktail the Guinness Book of World Records recognizes as the world’s most expensive drink, called The Winston. Made by Joel Heffernan in February 2013, that cocktail was $12,970 and contained Croizet's 1858 'Cuvee Leonie' cognac --a cognac which also holds the world record title as the most expensive bottle of cognac.