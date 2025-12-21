Expand / Collapse search
Fast Food

Wendy's founder worried about naming chain after his daughter: 'I'm really sorry I did that to you'

Daughter of Wendy's founder says he once told her he probably should have named fast-food chain something else

Andrea Margolis
Many Americans know that Dave Thomas named Wendy's after his daughter — but fewer probably know he had reservations about his choice.

Wendy Thomas was just 8 years old when her father founded the now-iconic fast-food chain in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969. The restaurant was successful early on and began franchising in 1972. 

As its mascot, Wendy Thomas quickly became the face of a growing brand — a role that few children ever experience.

Wendy Thomas told People magazine last month she felt pressure from the responsibility of being the face of the chain.

"I mean, there were times I didn't want people to know because I didn't want them to have assumptions," she said.

Dave Thomas serving fries next to Wendy's cup

Dave Thomas, pictured here, named Wendy's after his daughter when she was just 8 years old in 1969. (Bettmann via Getty Images; Haruyoshi Yamaguchi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I guess my assumption was that they wouldn't think I was cool or hip or whatever at the time." 

As an adult in the early 1990s, she recalled her father apologizing to her during a conversation they had. 

"We talked about my name and namesake, and he just goes, 'I'm really sorry I did that to you,' which was really ... To hear your father say, 'Probably should [have] just named it Dave's and that'd been a lot easier,' was a lot," she said.

"It was just nice to hear that he felt for me a little bit."

"And I said, 'Well, of course, but that's a long time ago.' But it was just nice to hear that he felt for me a little bit, like the pressure and the responsibility of being the namesake of a restaurant."

Wendy Thomas told Fox News Digital that her father's "regret" stemmed from the attention she received, rather than linking her to the brand itself.

Wendy Thomas in front of sign

Pictured in front of a Wendy's in 1989, Wendy Thomas said she felt pressure growing up as the public face of her family's restaurant brand. (Will and Deni McIntyre/Getty Images)

"He never regretted me being connected to Wendy's," she said. 

"He was protective and worried the attention could add pressure to my life."  

"For me, carrying Wendy's name has been an honor," she went on. "Like any family story, there were moments to navigate, but I've always taken pride in what the brand stands for and in the chance to help shape it over the years."

She added that she and her family are "incredibly proud" of what the brand has become.

Dave Thomas eating burger

"He was protective and worried the attention could add pressure to my life," said Wendy Thomas, daughter of founder Dave Thomas (pictured above).  (Bettmann via Getty Images)

"You can still feel his fingerprints in the details," she said.

"The pride I have is really about the people, the restaurant crew members who bring our values to life and the guests who've made Wendy's part of their own family traditions."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Wendy's said that Thomas' legacy "is the foundation of everything we do."

Close-up of Wendy's meal

"You can still feel his fingerprints in the details," Wendy Thomas said of her father's influence. (Matthew Staver/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Since our founding in 1969, our commitment to freshness, quality and the values Dave instilled — like doing the right thing and treating people with respect — has remained unwavering," the company said.

"As our brand continues to evolve, those core principles continue to guide every decision we make."

Dave Thomas died in January 2002 at age 69. 

