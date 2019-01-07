Woman caught dipping chicken tenders in soda at US Open releases music video, is debuting own sauce

Well OK then!

The U.S. Open attendee who was caught dipping her chicken fingers into a cup of soda in September is now planning to debut her very own Cola Sauce for that specific purpose.

Alexa Greenfield revealed to TMZ that she’s planning to debut "Cola Sauce" on her website in February, where it will supplement the graphic tees, tank tops and drink containers that are already for sale on her “SlickenFingers” Facebook page.

Ahead of the product’s debut, Greenfield also debuted a music video called “Chicken Soda” — partially sung to the theme of “The Chicken Dance” — which shows Greenfield enjoying her signature snack while wearing lingerie, or while dancing in front of a Pikachu-themed VW Beetle. At one point, she’s also seen sitting in a luxurious bathtub filled with — you guessed it — soda and soda-saturated chicken tenders.

Greenfield began going viral after she was filmed partaking in her peculiar habit while attending the U.S. Open in New York City with her nephews on Sept. 3. The next day, she told Fox News that her father was partly to blame for the habit.

“My dad started me with [dipping chicken fingers in soda] I think to ‘cool’ it down, but I just loved the taste and kept going. Once I got older I gave it up for a while assuming it would be way too weird to bring it into adulthood. But one day I said ‘eff it,’ and re-started [dipping],” Greenfield said in September.

“The funny part is that this story starts with me telling my nephews, ‘Listen, I am about to do something really weird. It is a huge secret and you can't tell anybody… Don't tell your parents and don't tell any adults because it’s pretty embarrassing.’

“Then I got caught by some cameraman and now I'm viral,” she said.

Users on social media later called Greenfield’s act a “heinous crime” and called for her to go to prison — something she makes mention of in her “Chicken Soda” music video.

“Most people told me I should go to prison,” she sings, “But at least Barstool [Sports] said psycho [is] smokin’.”

Greenfield will be promoting her sauce on Jan. 26 and 27 at the Hill Country Chicken restaurant in NYC, according to TMZ.

Katherine Lam contributed to this report.