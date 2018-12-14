Oprah responds to viral video of chicken-tasting segment: 'This chicken needs some salt and pepper'

Oprah doesn’t like unseasoned chicken and she won’t pretend otherwise. At least that’s what one guest on her show learned in a viral clip from 2006 that recently resurfaced online.

On Saturday, Buzzfeed writer Spencer Althouse shared a 30-second clip of a cooking segment from The Oprah Winfrey Show over 10 years ago, in which guest Anna Ginsberg shows the host how to make Baked Chicken and Spinach Stuffing, a recipe that won her the $1 million prize from the Pillsbury Bake-Off competition.

In the now-viral portion of the segment, Oprah takes a bite of the finished product and her reaction is not what many were expecting.

After chewing the small bite of stuffing for what seems like forever, she says: “I, I, I, I do...like it. I like it very much. I think, did we add salt and pepper? I think we needed salt and pepper.”

That’s when Ginsberg says that no, there is no salt and pepper, but you can “add it yourself.” Quickly recovery from this revelation, Oprah replies, “I think it’s delicious, is what it really is.”

The clip quickly went viral, sparking thousands of retweets and memes about Oprah’s hilarious reaction to the unseasoned chicken.

On Thursday, Oprah responded to the video, sharing what was really going through her mind when she tasted the recipe.

“OK, Spencer, I don’t know whatever made you pull that tape out of the vault, but, made me laugh,” she says.

“I always wanted anybody who came on the show, no matter what they did, to have a good experience. And I also wanted to stay in my own truth while allowing them to have that good experience. I was having a moment of trying to decide, Do I want her to have a great time? What is my real moment of truth?” Oprah explains. “Because the truth for me was that I am used to having salt and pepper on my chicken. That’s just the truth. That’s what I was thinking: This chicken needs some salt and pepper.”

The strangest part of this whole situation is that the original recipe actually calls for salt and pepper, and in the full segment, Ginsberg tells Oprah she’s adding salt and pepper to the glaze that goes on the chicken. The stuffing, however didn’t contain salt and pepper, which is what Oprah appeared to be tasting when she gave her hilarious response.