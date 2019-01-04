Dunkin' is 'not surprised' about McDonald's rumored plans for Donut Sticks

Dunkin’ doesn’t seem all that jelly about McDonald’s rumored plans to debut a doughnut-based snack.

In response to Business Insider’s report on McDonald’s planning to introduce Donut Sticks this February, Dunkin’ ─ which began offering the similar Donut Fries last year ─ told Boston.com the company is “not surprised.”

“We’re not surprised to see competitors imitate our success with Donut Fries given their popularity with customers, and we will continue to lead the way in introducing fun, unique, delicious items that bring smiles and keep people energized any time of day,” a spokesperson told Boston.com.

Dunkin’ began testing its Donut Fries in June 2017 and expanded the item nationwide by the end of that month. It still remains on the online menu, available at participating locations.

According to Business Insider, which claims to have seen an internal document from Mickey D’s, the fast-food chain is planning to launch its Donut Sticks for a limited time starting in February.

They’re said to be “light and crunchy on the outside and soft and warm on the inside,” according to the document.

A spokesperson for the chain would neither confirm nor deny Business Insider’s report, but told Fox News that “more delicious and craveable news” is coming in 2019.

“Our customers have been lovin’ the quality and iconic taste of McDonald’s breakfast for decades,” a spokesperson for McDonald’s stated. “In recent years, All Day Breakfast, more McCafé choices and new breakfast tastes, like our Triple Breakfast Stacks, are all proof of our renewed breakfast commitment. Expect more delicious and craveable news to come in 2019.”