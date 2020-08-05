Wife complains about husband's Taco Bell-themed home office, gets slammed online

It’s always awkward when a couple doesn’t share the same love for fast food.

A recently married woman took to Reddit to ask for advice on how to handle her husband's Taco Bell-themed home office, which allegedly doesn’t fit with the "motif" of the rest of their house.

Posting under the username Throwra_l8tr, the 24-year-old woman explained that her husband “has always had a soft spot for Taco Bell I don't understand. I think it's pretty garbage even for a fast-food chain.”

Her story continues: “Long story short, one day I come home and there's a bunch of ‘90s Taco Bell memorabilia in the garage. Apparently one of the local restaurants was getting a remodel and I guess he bribed the manager to let him grab a booth and some other things.”

Using his own money, the woman’s husband apparently bought the Taco Bell materials and “set it up in his office which he didn't think was a big deal because it's ‘his’ space and I hardly go in there. He set it all up and asked me how I felt about it.”

She wrote that she “told him my honest feelings. I thought it was ugly and tacky and glorified a less-than-mediocre fast-food chain. Not to mention it goes against the entire motif of the rest of our living spaces. I'm still just absolutely stunned and shocked that anyone, much less my husband, would think it's a good idea to set up a Taco Bell booth in our house.”

She concluded by saying her husband was "upset," but that she still felt justified because "it's our house and I live here too."

Reddit users seemed to take the husband’s side, however, with one writing, “You say that his office goes against the ‘motif’ of the rest of the house. Would this motif be something that mainly you selected? Whether it is or it isn't, is it possible that you are being a little too controlling here?”

Another user added, “Imagine being this annoyed at the little bit of happiness your husband has.”

“Taco Bell is delicious,” wrote another, “it's his office, try being supportive of the man you love instead of beating him down.”

One user simply wrote, “Lady, you need to Live Más.”