Why red wine is more likely to give you a headache

Ever wonder why that pounding headache seems worse after consuming red wine as opposed to drinking white or sparkling?

Researchers have been investigating this mystery and identified potential head-pounding provocateurs.

One theory suggests that a flavanol called quercetin, found in higher concentrations in red wines compared to white, may be responsible.

"In two studies, the total flavanol content in white wines [is] almost 10-fold lower than [in] red wines," researchers from the University of California, Davis, said in their 2023 study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Quercetin is a healthy antioxidant found in grapes, but it can interfere with alcohol metabolism.

This can lead to an accumulation of a toxin called acetaldehyde, which results in facial flushing, nausea and headaches, Apramita Devi, the lead author of the study, said in a news release.

The study also noted that certain individuals, including about 40% of those with East Asian origin, may have an enzyme variant that hampers the elimination of acetaldehyde, making them more at risk for red wine headaches.

"We postulate that when susceptible people consume wine with even modest amounts of quercetin, they develop headaches, particularly if they have a preexisting migraine or another primary headache condition," Morris Levin, a co-author of the study and director of the Headache Center at the University of California, San Francisco, said in the study's release.

Growing methods may play a role

Grapes produce quercetin in response to sunlight. This means flavanol levels can vary in red wine depending on how grapes are grown, according to the study.

"If you grow grapes with the clusters exposed, such as they do in the Napa Valley for their cabernets, you get much higher levels of quercetin," Andrew Waterhouse, one of the UC Davis researchers involved in the study, said in the news release.

"In some cases, it can be four to five times higher."

The way wine is made, including time length of skin contact, aging methods and fining processes, also affect quercetin levels, according to the study.

Further research is needed in human clinical trials to explore this potential link, the study said.

Other potential culprits

In addition to quercetin and overindulgence of alcoholic beverages, experts noted other possible culprits for red wine headaches.

"Alcohol, in general, is a diuretic. This can lead to dehydration – especially if you consume too much – and when you are dehydrated, you have headaches," Caroline Susie, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Texas and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told Fox News Digital.

"The high alcohol content in red wine can exacerbate this."

Histamines can also play a role.

"Red wine contains a higher level of histamines than white wine," Susie said. "People with histamine intolerance can get headaches when consuming red wine."

The dietitian said grape skins also contain tannins, which have antioxidant properties and help give red wine a distinct flavor, but they may also be linked to headaches.

"There are many factors, genetic and otherwise, that contribute to our symptoms during and after alcohol ingestion," according to Dr. Frances Lee, who specializes in alcohol-related liver disease at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

Lee told Fox News Digital that "while headaches are unpleasant, they may curb overall alcohol intake, which is better for our health and well-being."

There are some alternatives for wine drinkers who want to avoid a wine-induced headache without abstaining.

"Champagne has lower alcohol content and less tannins and histamine."

"White wine has lower histamine and tannin content," Susie said. "Champagne has lower alcohol content and less tannins and histamine."

Susie suggested opting "for a lighter-bodied wine such as a Pinot noir instead of a big cabernet" and limiting intake. She said hydrating before, during and after consumption is important.

Levin hopes his future research will provide red wine drinkers with safer choices and possibly help "winemakers reduce headache-inducing properties," according to a UC San Francisco news release.

Fox News Digital reached out to the study authors for further comment.